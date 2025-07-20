Colorado Buffaloes' Samuel Okunlola Takes On Family Member In Summer Workout

Brotherly love in ATL 🔥 @CUBuffsFootball Samuel Okunlola sharpening his edge against little (bigger) bro @CanesFootball OL Samson in the trenches.



Hands, hips, and high-level reps. Iron sharpening iron — the Okunlola way. 🇳🇬#SkoBuffs #GoCanes #CFB pic.twitter.com/bQarbkNzQ6