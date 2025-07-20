Colorado Buffaloes' Samuel Okunlola Takes On Family Member In Summer Workout
Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Samuel Okunlola and his brother Samson each have a workout partner capable of providing more than just motivation.
With Samson entering his third college season as a Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman, the two brothers match up well whenever they need an opposing body to work on technique. As their respective training camps near, Samuel and Samson recently linked up to take advantage of each other's skill set in the trenches.
Samuel, the elder Okunlola, began his college career with the Pitt Panthers before transferring to Boulder last offseason. During his first year at Colorado, Samuel played in all 13 games and started 10, recording 30 total tackles, seven TFLs, three sacks and one pass breakup.
Expectations are high for the rising junior, and his elite work ethic should help Samuel reach any goals he has this fall. Another strong season should also help turn his NFL dreams into reality.
"Sam Okunlola has already received great draft buzz because of his ability to bend and get around tackles no matter their size," DNVR Buffs reporter Jake Schwanitz said in a recent social media video.
New Colorado defensive ends coach George Helow recently likened Samuel's abilities to Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. At Michigan, Helow helped Ojabo develop into a second-round NFL Draft pick.
"He's got the size, speed (and) athletic ability that you look for in an EDGE guy," Helow said of Okunlola in March. "I compare him a little bit to David Ojabo, who we had at Michigan and ended up being a second-round (pick),.. He's got those type of traits: playing the game the right way, finishing in a dominant position every play, knowing how to play the run, knowing how to convert on pass, and (he's) definitely getting bigger, faster, stronger in the weight room."
There's no denying Samuel's athletic abilities, but he'll have to stay healthy and find consistency this upcoming season to reach his full potential.
MORE: West Virginia Star Opens Up About His Interest in Deion Sanders’ Colorado Team
MORE: TCU In Danger Of Losing Running Back Commit To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders?
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Depth Chart Status
MORE: Deion Sanders Health Update, Colorado Buffaloes Return Revealed By Son
Samson, a former five-star prospect, saw action on the offensive line in all 13 games last season for the 10-3 Hurricanes. He appeared in only three games as a true freshman the year prior, missing most of the season due to a knee injury.
“Trust is a big thing," Samson said prior to last season, per Miami. "The five O-linemen who play have to be trusted and (have trust) among themselves. The way you go about showing that is just knowing your playbook, and the film never lies. So, what you do in the film is going to tell the truth on how he’s (offensive line coach Alex Mirabal) going to trust you.”
Barring a postseason meeting, Samuel's Hurricanes and Samson's Buffs won't face each other this upcoming season.