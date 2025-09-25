Colorado Receivers' Comments Prove Quarterback Kaidon Salter Hit A Turning Point
Something clicked last Saturday for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter.
He spread the ball around to nine different pass-catchers but found solace in the Buffs' most dynamic trio. Salter's three touchdown passes against the Wyoming Cowboys weren't dinks or dunks; they were bombs from 29 yards out or further to wide receivers Omarion Miller, Sincere Brown and Joseph Williams.
The three entered 2025 with high expectations but saw spotty involvement through Colorado's first games. Filling the shoes of the most talented wide receiver corps in program history hasn't been easy, but as Salter solidified his starting job, so too did his targets.
Kaidon Salter's Leadership Rejuvenating Wide Receivers
“Kaidon’s approach was a lot different last week," Williams told reporters on Wednesday. "We saw it in the game. . . You can tell he’s trying to be the leader of this team now.”
The senior Liberty Flames transfer was decisive and calm, harnessing his quick wheels to free up downfield throws. For example, his scramble in the second quarter kept a Wyoming linebacker guessing, which Salter took as an opportunity to direct Brown into space and uncork a touchdown pass.
Communication was key on and off the field for Salter to earn support from his teammates. As the recipient of Salter's first touchdown pass, Miller noted he and his signal caller kept close in the game's buildup
“We was talking more than ever last week," Miller said. "He sees the offense and what we could be.”
It led to a restorative performance for the junior, who led the Buffs with six catches for 88 yards. The beloved junior's potential has yet to be fully unleashed, but a night like Saturday's can open a world of possibilities.
"That (Wyoming) game gave me that confidence back," Miller said. "[I scored] my first touchdown of the season, so definitely got my swagger back."
Salter's Success A Preamble To Colorado's Turnaround?
Salter put up a near-unheralded stat line against the Cowboys, becoming just the second Colorado quarterback in history to tally 300+ pass yards, three pass touchdowns, 80+ rush yards and a rushing score. Not even Shedeur Sanders managed that dual-threat ability.
While the Buffs were never going to win back everyone against a side as lowly as Wyoming, some of the things that went right could stick against more formidable opponents. The chemistry of Salter's creation is an invaluable factor in leading to opportunities down the line, and many of his completions were in tight windows or against sticky coverage.
Williams, Miller and Brown are all dominant deep threats, forces who could free up Drelon Miller, Hykeem Williams, Isaiah Hardge and Zach Atkins for better days underneath. With running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price long shots to play this Saturday against the BYU Cougars, the air raid must once again be on time and on target.
Coach Deion Sanders stressed leadership and consistency as the makings of a full-time Buffs starting quarterback. Salter's certainly reached step one, but sustained excellence can accomplish the mission he's chosen to accept and give Colorado vital stability against the Big 12's juggernauts.