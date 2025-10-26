Buffs Beat

Kickoff Time for Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona Wildcats Could Be Worse

The Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats will kickoff at 5 p.m. PT from Folsom Field, the Big 12 announced on Sunday, and the game will be broadcast by FS1. While Colorado receives another eevning kickoff, the Buffaloes avoid the conference's late window.

Charlie Viehl

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. / Joe Rondone/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats will kickoff from Folsom Field at 5 p.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 1, the Big 12 revealed on Sunday. Colorado's homecoming game will feature an evening kickoff, but the Buffaloes avoided the 8:15 p.m. MT window of the conference.

As one of the most-watched teams in college football, the Buffaloes will be on national TV again as they host Arizona.

After a blowout loss on the road to the Utah Utes, can Colorado provide Buffs fans with a proper finale on homecoming weekend? The Arizona Wildcats are 4-3 with losses to Iowa State, BYU, and Houston.

If Colorado wants to become eligible for a bowl and win six games, beating Arizona is pivotal. Meanwhile, the Wildcats could use a win over the Buffaloes in their own pursuit of bowl eligibility.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado Looks to Rebound

Things can't get much worse for Colorado after the Buffaloes lost 53-7 to Utah.

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter started the game and ended his night with 37 passing yards, completing 9/22 of his pass attempts. The Buffaloes brought in quarterback Ryan Staub who finished with 65 yards on 4/8 passing.

Will Salter start against Arizona or will Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs staff make a change at quarterback?

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Utes rushed for 422 on Colorado's defense, and Arizona's rushing attack has a chance to exploit the Buffs' weakness for a second consecutive week. The Wildcats currently average over 140 rushing yards per game as a team, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,829 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions, and his experience as a starter will be an advantage when attacking Colorado's defense.

Buffs Avoid Late-Night Kickoff

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie performs before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the Colorado vs. Arizona game will most likely end after 8 p.m. local time, Buffs fans can rest assured that the game won't just be kicking off around then, unlike Colorado's last matchup against Utah.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has criticized playing late games in the past, making his thoughts clear.

"Who makes these 8 o'clock games? Dumbest thing ever. Stupidest thing ever invented in life. Who wants to stay up until 8 o'clock for a darn game? What about the East Coast -- do they even care about ratings? Is anyone watching it? What are we supposed to do with the kids all day until 8 o'clock? What are we supposed to do in the hotel?" said Sanders on an episode of Buffs PrimeTime with Mark Johnson.

Colorado vs. Arizona Betting Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite over Colorado. The points total is set at 51.5, and the the Buffs' moneyline odds are +180.

