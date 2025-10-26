Kickoff Time for Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona Wildcats Could Be Worse
The Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats will kickoff from Folsom Field at 5 p.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 1, the Big 12 revealed on Sunday. Colorado's homecoming game will feature an evening kickoff, but the Buffaloes avoided the 8:15 p.m. MT window of the conference.
As one of the most-watched teams in college football, the Buffaloes will be on national TV again as they host Arizona.
After a blowout loss on the road to the Utah Utes, can Colorado provide Buffs fans with a proper finale on homecoming weekend? The Arizona Wildcats are 4-3 with losses to Iowa State, BYU, and Houston.
If Colorado wants to become eligible for a bowl and win six games, beating Arizona is pivotal. Meanwhile, the Wildcats could use a win over the Buffaloes in their own pursuit of bowl eligibility.
Colorado Looks to Rebound
Things can't get much worse for Colorado after the Buffaloes lost 53-7 to Utah.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter started the game and ended his night with 37 passing yards, completing 9/22 of his pass attempts. The Buffaloes brought in quarterback Ryan Staub who finished with 65 yards on 4/8 passing.
Will Salter start against Arizona or will Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs staff make a change at quarterback?
The Utes rushed for 422 on Colorado's defense, and Arizona's rushing attack has a chance to exploit the Buffs' weakness for a second consecutive week. The Wildcats currently average over 140 rushing yards per game as a team, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,829 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions, and his experience as a starter will be an advantage when attacking Colorado's defense.
Buffs Avoid Late-Night Kickoff
While the Colorado vs. Arizona game will most likely end after 8 p.m. local time, Buffs fans can rest assured that the game won't just be kicking off around then, unlike Colorado's last matchup against Utah.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has criticized playing late games in the past, making his thoughts clear.
"Who makes these 8 o'clock games? Dumbest thing ever. Stupidest thing ever invented in life. Who wants to stay up until 8 o'clock for a darn game? What about the East Coast -- do they even care about ratings? Is anyone watching it? What are we supposed to do with the kids all day until 8 o'clock? What are we supposed to do in the hotel?" said Sanders on an episode of Buffs PrimeTime with Mark Johnson.
Colorado vs. Arizona Betting Odds
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite over Colorado. The points total is set at 51.5, and the the Buffs' moneyline odds are +180.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.