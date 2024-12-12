Colorado's Travis Hunter named 2024 AP College Football Player of the Year
Travis Hunter's meteoric rise to being named the Associated Press 2024 College Football Player of the Year is a testament to his unique skill set, relentless work ethic, and undeniable impact on the game. As a two-way player for the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter has drawn comparisons to legends like Charles Woodson, Champ Bailey, and his own head coach, Deion Sanders. His ability to seamlessly dominate as both a receiver and a cornerback sets him apart as a true throwback player in the modern era of specialization.
Hunter’s 2024 season was nothing short of extraordinary. Logging 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps, he became the only Power Four conference player to average over 30 snaps on both sides of the ball, according to Colorado research. His stats further solidify his status as a generational talent: 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense, and four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a crucial forced fumble on defense. Whether hauling in a deep pass or shutting down an opposing receiver, Hunter proved he could excel anywhere on the field.
The accolades are piling up for Hunter. Alongside the AP Player of the Year award, he has already secured his second consecutive Paul Hornung Award for versatility and is a finalist for the Walter Camp, Maxwell, Biletnikoff, and Bednarik awards. With the Heisman Trophy ceremony looming, Hunter stands as the odds-on favorite to win, potentially joining Rashaan Salaam as Colorado’s only Heisman winners.
Hunter’s path to stardom began in high school under Coach Lenny Gregory at Collins Hill in Georgia. Gregory immediately recognized Hunter’s potential, even as a scrawny freshman. "This kid’s going to be the No. 1 player in the country," Gregory recalled telling college recruiters via AP. By his senior year, Hunter had led Collins Hill to a state championship and solidified his reputation as the nation’s top recruit. His commitment to Deion Sanders at Jackson State, followed by his transfer to Colorado, exemplified his desire to embrace the challenge of playing both ways at the collegiate level—a rarity in modern football.
Sanders’ belief in Hunter has been pivotal. “Coach Prime was the only coach who would consider allowing me to do what I’m doing,” Hunter said. This trust has allowed Hunter to thrive and showcase his talents on a national stage. Hunter credits his success to those around him, viewing his individual accolades as team achievements. “Couldn’t do what I do without my team,” he remarked humbly.
Hunter’s passion and drive extend beyond his physical abilities. Fueled by doubters, he has used criticism as motivation. “I’m motivated when people tell me I can’t do something,” Hunter said. His performances this season have silenced any remaining skeptics, with standout moments including a three-touchdown, one-interception game against Oklahoma State.
As Hunter prepares to lead the Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl against BYU, his legacy as one of college football’s most electrifying players is already cemented. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, where he is projected as a top-five pick, possibly even No. 1 overall, Hunter’s future is as bright as his remarkable 2024 season.