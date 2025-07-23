Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Liam Coen Reveals Plan For Star Rookie Travis Hunter
Players across the NFL have reported for training camp, including Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is on pace to play both offense and defense in the league, but the question of how the reps will be divided remains.
During rookie minicamp, Hunter began his first set of NFL practices as a wide receiver. This led to speculation that Hunter would be a wide receiver first. Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone later explained that the team believes Hunter is more natural playing on defense, and wanted to give him the chance to practice at receiver first to hone his skills.
How Will Jacksonville Divide Hunter’s Training Camp Reps?
With the confirmation that the team will give Hunter the chance to play both offense and defense throughout the regular season, the next question was how they would divide his reps during training camp. Following the first day of practice, Jaguars coach Liam Coen addressed how Hunter’s playing time would be divided, at least in the beginning.
“He will,” Coen said regarding whether Hunter will play both ways. “Probably within the first six practices or so. You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, then give him the opportunity to flip-flop within the same practice. Then that will become the norm. Once we do that, that will become the norm in how we operate, but it’ll probably be within the first week or so.”
One of the biggest challenges heading into training camp was not just how the team wanted to prepare Hunter, but with the CBA guidelines, there is a limited amount of time players can practice for the first couple of days. This makes it more challenging for the former Colorado star playing two positions, but Coen and the Jaguars have a game plan set.
According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, on the first day of drills during camp, Hunter had 14 snaps total, all on offense. For 7-on-7s, he had five snaps, with two receptions. For the 11-on-11s, he had nine snaps for one catch.
Hunter Working Towards NFL Success
Hunter proved with the Colorado Buffaloes that he can perform at a high level while playing two positions. Hunter averaged over 100 snaps in 2024, resulting in becoming the Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.
In 2024, Hunter led the Buffaloes with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He had 96 receptions and averaged 13.1 yards per catch. On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter racked up 35 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Ahead of his rookie season, Hunter has been putting in the time to prove he is not only worth the first-round pick, but also to show that the team is right in trusting him to play two positions. Before training camp began, Hunter met up with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for a workout.
Doing this not only gives the players reps to prepare for the season, but it can help the offensive players gain chemistry. Lawrence has not quite lived up to his potential, but with Hunter and Thomas to pass to, the Jaguars' offense could be a strong unit in 2025.
Hunter has the chance to be a breakout player quickly in the NFL and be a candidate for not only Offensive Rookie of the Year, but also be up for Defensive Rookie of the Year as well.