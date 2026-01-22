Colorado Schedule Reveals Deion Sanders Will Face Plenty of Former Players

The Colorado Buffaloes officially unveiled their 2026 schedule on Wednesday. But as Deion Sanders enters his fourth season at the helm in Boulder, it comes with a reminder of just how much college football has changed.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Beyond starting three of four games on the road and a couple of first-time matchups, Colorado’s new slate features a slew of former Buffs, turning multiple games into personal storylines shaped by the transfer portal era.

Familiar Faces Headline Colorado’s 2026 Slate

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2026 schedule opens with a road trip to Georgia Tech on Sept. 5, marking the program’s first-ever visit to Atlanta. It's a matchup that carries added intrigue, as several former Buffs — including defensive back Savion Riley, defensive end Taje McCoy, and defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas — are all now with the Yellow Jackets.

But the reunions don’t stop there. Colorado will also travel to Baylor on Sept. 26 to open up Big 12 Conference play, where former Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller and center Yakiri Walker now reside, setting up another matchup layered with familiarity. The following weekend, offensive lineman Cash Cleveland could also line up against CU when the Buffs host Texas Tech on Oct. 3 during Family Weekend.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive lineman Cash Cleveland (52) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Then, former Colorado star wideout Omarion Miller will await the Buffs when they travel to Arizona State on Nov. 7. And to round out the familiar matchups, safety TJ Branch will return to Boulder with UCF on Nov. 28 to close the regular season.

Those personal connections are woven into a schedule that also includes notable firsts, such as Colorado’s first-ever matchup against Weber State, a return trip to Northwestern for the first time since 1951, and an inaugural visits to Baylor’s McLane Stadium. While some of the destinations and opponents are new, a handful of the faces will be anything but.

Transfer Portal Era Reshapes How Fans Experience College Football

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) celebrates the win with fans following the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In previous eras of college football, seeing a former player across the sideline was rare, but today, it’s becoming routine.

The transfer portal and NIL have fundamentally reshaped college football, not just from a roster-building standpoint, but from a fan perspective as well. Fans now enter each offseason knowing that a favorite player could enter the transfer portal, only to reappear the next year in different colors.

That reality was magnified for Colorado fans this offseason when star left tackle Jordan Seaton entered the transfer portal. Seaton had become one of the faces of the program, and his departure underscored how fleeting loyalty can be in the modern game. The result is a college football landscape where reunion matchups feel more personal, continuity is harder to maintain, and emotional subplots sometimes extend beyond the scoreboard.

Still, not every reunion is rooted in resentment. Deion Sanders has been openly supportive of athletes pursuing opportunities they believe are best for their futures. Rather than dwelling on departures, "Coach Prime" has made it clear that his focus remains on the players committed to the program’s vision.

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

A Schedule That Reflects College Football’s New Reality

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets long snapper Aiden DeCorte (60) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As Colorado prepares to enter Year 4 of the Prime Era, the 2026 schedule feels like a snapshot of where college football currently stands, with a bevy of former Buffaloes now lining up on the opposite sideline.

For "Coach Prime," the challenge moving forward will be balancing roster fluidity with long-term stability — while continuing to build an identity and adapting to the constant changes of college football. For fans, the 2026 season represents a mix of anticipation and unease, as familiar names resurface — only this time as foes.

When Colorado takes the field next season, those matchups will be more than just games on the schedule. They’ll reflect how quickly college football changes, and how the transfer portal era has reshaped what it means to follow and root for a program.