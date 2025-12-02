Colorado’s Season Grades Reveal What Went Wrong Under Deion Sanders
By most measures, the 2025 Colorado Buffaloes would want to hide their report card from their parents.
Coach Deion Sanders had a tough test in replacing a slew of NFL-bound talent, such as wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But to pass with flying colors, his newcomers needed to hit. Most didn't.
Colorado finished 3-9 with just one win in Big 12 play, a far cry from 2024's success despite some remaining talent from that squad. The Buffaloes found some elements of the future they must keep around, but "Coach Prime" is set to renovate both personnel and mentality.
How did each position group grade out after a year to forget?
Quarterback: D+
Sanders found an apparent long-term successor for his son, Shedeur, in prodigal processor Julian Lewis. However, his slow-and-steady strategy for the freshman did not pan out with quarterback Kaidon Salter.
The Liberty Flames transfer was a senior by grade, but showed the poise of inexperience. Salter never leaned into either of his dual threats, starting solid and showing glimpses, but never meeting his expectations as a leader or game-changer.
And while Lewis saw the field late and presented promise, his presence was far too late to impact a spiraling bunch of Buffs. Sanders must hope he doesn't depart for the portal or risk a domino effect of losses on offense.
Running Back: C+
Objectively, Colorado's running backs underperformed in 2025. Their rushing leader, Micah Welch, put up just 384 yards, matching Isaiah Augustave's leading number from one year ago. However, their potential to thrive in an improved system was once more undeniable.
Welch and Hayden put up improved numbers from a year ago, while transfers Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor showed flashes before season-ending injuries. Fully healthy, this group could have excelled to a far greater extent.
And in total, the Buffaloes' rushing total (1,507) nearly doubled from 2024. Colorado simply couldn't keep up with teams on the ground at the end.
Wide Receiver: B-
Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams snagged the lion's share of promise this past season, most notably the former. The junior made due on how many predicted he'd perform in 2025, racking up 807 yards and eight touchdowns that both ranked fifth in the Big 12.
Williams's season was a bit more inconsistent, but several standout performances and impressive catches resulted in 489 yards and four touchdowns. But other than a few electric plays, the rest of Colorado's receiving corps struggled to find paydirt.
Tight End: F
Not much to note other than the potential of tight end Zach Atkins. Colorado continued to largely neglect the position this past season, besides blocking duties. Atkins was below average in that area, but made several strong plays when targeted.
He finished with 20 grabs for 149 yards and no touchdowns as the only tight end to make a catch for the Buffs.
Offensive Line: B+
The Buffs' offensive line made a notable leap in 2025, adding four strong transfers around star left tackle Jordan Seaton. Xavier Hill, Zarian McGill, Zy Crisler and Larry Johnson made for a formidable starting crop for some time.
Colorado finished with just five fewer sacks allowed (38) than a year ago, but the line amounted to far more performances of promise than before. Many sacks could amount to Salter's ineffectiveness under pressure compared to that of Shedeur Sanders.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Closing Remarks After Colorado Buffaloes Season
MORE: Kaidon Salter Admits Colorado's Quarterback Carousel Led To Confusion
MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Loss to Kansas State
Defensive Line: D
After a year in which Colorado led the Big 12 in sacks, the pass rush died down and had echoing effects across the defense. The Buffaloes finished with just 13 sacks, 9.5 of which were by defensive linemen.
To be fair, there were an array of injuries that kept the line at bay, but defensive end starters Arden Walker and Keaten Wade remained mostly healthy yet had little impact.
Linebacker: D-
Colorado entered last offseason attempting to replace a vital linebacker duo for 2024's success, Nikhai Hill-Green and LaVonta Bentley. Those replacements, Martavius French and Reginald Hughes, flunked.
However, it was a solid final season for the returning Jeremiah Brown. The senior finished second on the Buffaloes in both solo and total tackles with 41 and 69, respectively.
Cornerback: C-
Cornerback was where many expected Colorado to excel this past season, but the losses of Hunter and Colton Hood proved costly. Returners DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge had down seasons, while the Buffs struggled to find an answer at the opposite corner spot.
Ivan Yates became a solid option late in the year, but not before a rotating door of ineptitude from RJ Johnson, Teon Parks and Makari Vickers.
Safety: B-
Safety Tawfiq Byard carries Colorado's grade here, but Tennessee Volunteers transfer John Slaughter emerged late in the season to become a must-keep for 2026.
Carter Stoutmire and Ben Finneseth were inconsistent up top in one of the lone rooms where newcomers outplayed those who came back and stepped up into increased roles.
Special Teams: B
Kicker Alejandro Mata (technically) didn't miss on his 11 conventional field goals, as both of his misses were blocked. However, he only attempted one kick from 40 or more yards.
Louisiana Tech transfer Buck Buchanan fixed Colorado's touchback woes, while punter Damon Greaves was inconsistent but excellent in spurts as "New Mate."
Coaching: F
Colorado left many games scratching its head over decision-making and its lack of organization in high-pressure spots. Sanders did a poor job as an in-game manager, while many assistants failed to unearth potential from a less talented roster.