Colorado’s Season Grades Reveal What Went Wrong Under Deion Sanders

Coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes did not pass the test they faced in 2025 after the departures of generational talent to the NFL. But was their 3-9 record more a result of inconsistent talent or mediocre coaching?

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field.
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

By most measures, the 2025 Colorado Buffaloes would want to hide their report card from their parents.

Coach Deion Sanders had a tough test in replacing a slew of NFL-bound talent, such as wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But to pass with flying colors, his newcomers needed to hit. Most didn't.

Colorado finished 3-9 with just one win in Big 12 play, a far cry from 2024's success despite some remaining talent from that squad. The Buffaloes found some elements of the future they must keep around, but "Coach Prime" is set to renovate both personnel and mentality.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field.
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

How did each position group grade out after a year to forget?

Quarterback: D+

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcat
Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Sanders found an apparent long-term successor for his son, Shedeur, in prodigal processor Julian Lewis. However, his slow-and-steady strategy for the freshman did not pan out with quarterback Kaidon Salter.

The Liberty Flames transfer was a senior by grade, but showed the poise of inexperience. Salter never leaned into either of his dual threats, starting solid and showing glimpses, but never meeting his expectations as a leader or game-changer.

And while Lewis saw the field late and presented promise, his presence was far too late to impact a spiraling bunch of Buffs. Sanders must hope he doesn't depart for the portal or risk a domino effect of losses on offense.

Running Back: C+

Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Dev
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Objectively, Colorado's running backs underperformed in 2025. Their rushing leader, Micah Welch, put up just 384 yards, matching Isaiah Augustave's leading number from one year ago. However, their potential to thrive in an improved system was once more undeniable.

Welch and Hayden put up improved numbers from a year ago, while transfers Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor showed flashes before season-ending injuries. Fully healthy, this group could have excelled to a far greater extent.

And in total, the Buffaloes' rushing total (1,507) nearly doubled from 2024. Colorado simply couldn't keep up with teams on the ground at the end.

Wide Receiver: B-

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State C
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams snagged the lion's share of promise this past season, most notably the former. The junior made due on how many predicted he'd perform in 2025, racking up 807 yards and eight touchdowns that both ranked fifth in the Big 12.

Williams's season was a bit more inconsistent, but several standout performances and impressive catches resulted in 489 yards and four touchdowns. But other than a few electric plays, the rest of Colorado's receiving corps struggled to find paydirt.

Tight End: F

Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) and inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the spring game at Folsom Fiel
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) and inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the spring game at Folsom Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Not much to note other than the potential of tight end Zach Atkins. Colorado continued to largely neglect the position this past season, besides blocking duties. Atkins was below average in that area, but made several strong plays when targeted.

He finished with 20 grabs for 149 yards and no touchdowns as the only tight end to make a catch for the Buffs.

Offensive Line: B+

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom F
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffs' offensive line made a notable leap in 2025, adding four strong transfers around star left tackle Jordan Seaton. Xavier Hill, Zarian McGill, Zy Crisler and Larry Johnson made for a formidable starting crop for some time.

Colorado finished with just five fewer sacks allowed (38) than a year ago, but the line amounted to far more performances of promise than before. Many sacks could amount to Salter's ineffectiveness under pressure compared to that of Shedeur Sanders.

Defensive Line: D

Delaware Fightin Blue Hens offensive lineman Cole Snyder (77) holds Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) in the
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens offensive lineman Cole Snyder (77) holds Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) in the second half at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After a year in which Colorado led the Big 12 in sacks, the pass rush died down and had echoing effects across the defense. The Buffaloes finished with just 13 sacks, 9.5 of which were by defensive linemen.

To be fair, there were an array of injuries that kept the line at bay, but defensive end starters Arden Walker and Keaten Wade remained mostly healthy yet had little impact.

Linebacker: D-

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Martavius French (37) reacts to a pass inference penalty called on him in the second half again
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Martavius French (37) reacts to a pass inference penalty called on him in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado entered last offseason attempting to replace a vital linebacker duo for 2024's success, Nikhai Hill-Green and LaVonta Bentley. Those replacements, Martavius French and Reginald Hughes, flunked.

However, it was a solid final season for the returning Jeremiah Brown. The senior finished second on the Buffaloes in both solo and total tackles with 41 and 69, respectively.

Cornerback: C-

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jac
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Cornerback was where many expected Colorado to excel this past season, but the losses of Hunter and Colton Hood proved costly. Returners DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge had down seasons, while the Buffs struggled to find an answer at the opposite corner spot.

Ivan Yates became a solid option late in the year, but not before a rotating door of ineptitude from RJ Johnson, Teon Parks and Makari Vickers.

Safety: B-

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Safety Tawfiq Byard carries Colorado's grade here, but Tennessee Volunteers transfer John Slaughter emerged late in the season to become a must-keep for 2026.

Carter Stoutmire and Ben Finneseth were inconsistent up top in one of the lone rooms where newcomers outplayed those who came back and stepped up into increased roles.

Special Teams: B

Colorado Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata (16) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountain
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata (16) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Kicker Alejandro Mata (technically) didn't miss on his 11 conventional field goals, as both of his misses were blocked. However, he only attempted one kick from 40 or more yards.

Louisiana Tech transfer Buck Buchanan fixed Colorado's touchback woes, while punter Damon Greaves was inconsistent but excellent in spurts as "New Mate."

Coaching: F

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State
Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado left many games scratching its head over decision-making and its lack of organization in high-pressure spots. Sanders did a poor job as an in-game manager, while many assistants failed to unearth potential from a less talented roster.

Overall Grade: D

