Colorado staffer says racial slur after Nebraska loss "Ain't a good look" in rivalry
Colorado suffered a 28-10 loss at the hands of Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday night. The Buffs were taken out of the game early and never recovered in the latest edition of the "Red Letter" rivalry.
The hard-fought victory by the Huskers seemed to be marred by a report of a racial slur directed at CU players and staff. Colorado director of player personnel Corey Phillips detailed an incident with a social media post early Sunday morning.
"Losing is one thing, the use of the N-word towards our staff and kids ain’t a good look, Phillips wrote. "Please be lucky my father told me to prepare myself not to respond! My man that let that word come flying out of your mouth, may God cover your troubled heart. I STILL BELIEVE IN THIS TEAM."
Two sources confirmed details of the post game altercation to BuffsBeat. One of them said that Colorado players were loading the buses outside of Memorial Stadium when a Nebraska fan allegedly yelled out a racial slur in a profanity-laced rant before fleeing the area. Phillips was said to be assisting the Buffs players at the time of the incident.
BuffsBeat reached out to a Nebraska Athletics official who wasn't aware of the incident and couldn't provide a comment on the matter. They forwarded the details to game management and the University of Nebraska Police Department.
Colorado prepares for another intense Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry game with CSU in Fort Collins on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET/ TV: CBS). The Buffs took care of the Rams in a 43-35 double overtime thriller at home last year. It marked six straight wins for CU in the series over the past 11 years. However, this will be the first time the RMS will be featured on Colorado State's direct campus in 92 total meetings since 1893.