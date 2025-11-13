What Colorado’s Star Receiver Said About Deion Sanders’ Play-Caller Switch
No matter how it ends, he deserves a standing O-vation.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller has dominated in 2025 after two seasons in Boulder that flashed unearthly potential but never materialized. Now, he's leading Colorado in every major statistical category and is near the top of the Big 12.
But what's made his year under coach Deion Sanders so special hasn't been highlight-reel catches in crevices of end zones. His consistent prowess has come amid a whirlwind elsewhere, from quarterbacks to play-callers. On Wednesday, he discussed the breakthrough and how his role has become a haven for the Buffaloes.
Omarion Miller Steady Amid Colorado's Offensive Chaos
Miller has been medicine for Colorado's pass game worries, racking up 34 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns. His latter two marks rank third in the Big 12, while his 19.2 yards per catch lead the conference.
The confidence that impact produces has helped him guide the Buffs' younger talents.
"I definitely feel like I'm one of the leaders of that group," Miller told reporters Wednesday. "I've been trying to do the best that I can to show them the path of what it takes."
He hasn't been a household name like his former wide receiver teammates in Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. or Will Sheppard were, but he's quietly put up numbers to remember. Even under the radar, he's looking to walk that same path.
"A lot of people don't see what I see," Miller said. "It's totally fine though, as long as I keep doing me I don't worry about that."
Through nine and a half games, he's had over 80 yards five times and scored multiple touchdowns twice, all with three different quarterbacks. Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub and now Julian Lewis have found more trust in Miller than any other Colorado receiver.
"This summer, I tried to do as much as I could to be the complete wide receiver I want to be to get myself to the top spot," Miller said.
Play-Calling Change Leading To Miller's Success?
And even throughout Colorado's recent losing streak, he's reached a new level. Miller secured five grabs for 91 yards and two impressive touchdowns against the Arizona Wildcats, then a season-high 131 yards on six catches and another score versus the West Virginia Mountaineers last Saturday.
Funny enough, both games were the first called by newly-named offensive play-caller Brett Bartolone. The tight ends coach and pass game coordinator replaced offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur as Colorado's frustrating offense continued and will remain in his place through the rest of this season, at least.
Miller felt the difference.
"The pass game is starting to get stretched out more vertically now," Miller said.
Even if the offense as a whole hasn't fixed all its issues, it appears players have responded well to Bartolone's new role. Miller has embraced a new system, even this late into the season, and one that helped a young quarterback in Lewis thrive in his first college start.
In a connection that could define Colorado's future, Miller knows Lewis has the traits to be special alongside him.
"It’s been good seeing a young guy trying to take charge," he said. "he’s getting better day by day.”