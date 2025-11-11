Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Elite Defensive Line Recruit To Ohio State
Not only are the Colorado Buffaloes in a rough stretch this season, having lost six of their last seven games, but the program is also struggling on the recruiting trail.
On Sunday night, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes lost out on four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, who committed to No. 1-ranked Ohio State. Ruffin decommitted from Colorado on Nov. 4 and is now officially set to join the Buckeyes.
After decommitting, Ruffin chose Ohio State over Missouri, LSU, and Alabama. Colorado identified him early, but once his stock rose nationally, it became clear that the competition would be tough. In the end, Sanders and the Buffaloes just couldn’t keep pace.
Sanders has landed two four-star recruits in defensive back Preston Ashley and linebacker Rodney Colton Jr.. Still, Ruffin was once viewed as the final piece to completing a defensive overhaul at all three levels.
A season defined by tough defeats and limited progress may have influenced his decision, though it’s hard for any recruit to turn down Ryan Day and what the Buckeyes have to offer.
Now, Sanders and his staff face the challenge of regaining momentum before signing day. If Colorado hopes to keep building toward sustained success, translating on-field improvement into recruiting wins will be the next major step.
Why Losing Ruffin To Ohio State Affects Deion Sanders
At one point, Deion Sanders could do no wrong on the recruiting trail. He brought five-star talent like Travis Hunter, Jordan Seaton, and Julian Lewis to Boulder, proving that his name and ability to develop players carried real weight.
However, with Colorado dropping six of its last seven games and facing a second consecutive losing season under Sanders, that shine is dimming. Ruffin had been firmly committed to the program, but as the losses piled up and Ohio State came calling, his decision to flip wasn’t all that surprising.
It doesn’t necessarily mean the Buffaloes are in trouble, but decommitments like this raise a fair question: do recruits still believe in the same vision they did when Sanders first took over?
All eyes will be on how the rest of this recruiting class shapes up — and the results on the field might matter more than ever. If Sanders can’t steady the roster and the recruiting trail, the buzz that once surrounded his arrival could fade fast.
If he can turn these struggles into motivation, this could be the moment his program finally starts to grow beyond the hype.
How Much Does Emanuel Ruffin’s Flip to Ohio State Set Colorado Back?
Ruffin was a major get for Colorado when he first committed. According to 247Sports, he’s ranked No. 123 nationally and No. 19 among defensive linemen — the kind of cornerstone prospect who can anchor a defense. Losing a player like that hurts any program.
For Sanders, it’s another reminder that early buzz on the recruiting trail only goes so far. If Colorado wants to stack up with college football’s best, it’ll take more than star power — it’ll take results that prove the program is ready to win.