Deion Sanders Appoints Six Players to Relay Colorado's Expectations to Newcomers

While the Colorado Buffaloes' success next season will largely depend on new players stepping up as leaders, coach Deion Sanders still trusts a few returners to help set the program's expectations.

Colorado held its first team meeting of the new year earlier this week and following a series of staff member introductions, six returning players took the floor to speak on Sanders' standards and the goal of being "smart, fast, tough, disciplined with character." Ideally, players lead themselves, and when respected, their voices often carry extra weight.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

As documented by Well Off Media, check out what Sanders' six appointed leaders said in Colorado's first team meeting of the new year:

Tight End Zach Atkins

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Zach Atkins, a former Division II tight end who caught 20 passes during his first season witht he Buffs last year, spoke on what it means to be "tough."

"Tough is a mindset and we got to have that as a whole team," Atkins said. "We're gonna be physically tough. We're getting tough right now with (strength and conditioning) coach (Andreu) Swasey and his whole staff. They do a great job.

"We're gonna be tough, but mental toughness is more of what I want to talk about. Mental toughness, like I said, it's a mindset... We got to establish a foundation of toughness, especially mental toughness."

Safety Ben Finneseth

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive safety Ben Finneseth (28) tackles Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Jordan Brown (4) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

One of Colorado's most prominent leaders last season, former walk-on safety Ben Finneseth was assigned "smart" as his core value.

"Understand something: the smartest players have the longest careers in this game," Finneseth said. "It's a mental game; it's not a physical game. If it was a physical game, I wouldn't be here. What does that mean? Defensively, we got to understand situations. We got to understand situational defense. How's the offense trying to attack us?"

Cornerback RJ Johnson

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Fast" was assigned to cornerback RJ Johnson, who will soon enter his third season with the Buffs.

"The definition I got for fast is the ability to recognize, decide and act with a purpose before fear or hesitation slow you down," Johnson said. "That just means to attack everything from the classroom, the field, the meeting room, weight room, whatever it is. Attack it with urgency."

Punter Damon Greaves

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Damon Greaves (35) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Punter Damon Greaves, an All-Big 12 selection in 2025, shared his thoughts on "disciplined."

"For us, it's about the small things and identifying what those small things are," Greaves said. "Everyone that has spoken today has spoken about small things are going to make us better as a team and make us better as a program. For us, it's about taking those words and putting it into action."

Offensive Lineman Yahya Attia

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Now prepping for his third season in Boulder, offensive lineman Yahya Attia was fittingly assigned "character."

"Character is more than just your personality," Attia said. "It's all the good qualities you got like showing respect to your teammates and maintaining a good attitude around the building. It's also the integrity of how you be under pressure, how you deal with setbacks."

Quarterback Dominiq Ponder

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie the Buffalo runs on the field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Finally, backup quarterback Dominiq Ponder gave a more general overview of Colorado's expectations.

"I'm just going to be honest with all you boys: it's here, it's time," Ponder said. "If you're not mentally prepared or mentally weak, get the (expletive) out right now."