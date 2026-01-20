Colorado Strength Coach Calls Out Quentin Gibson During First Winter Workout

Now in his second year with the Colorado Buffaloes, strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey remains committed to getting the most out of players.

Colorado held its first winter workout on Tuesday, and freshman wide receiver/kickoff returner Quentin Gibson was quickly reminded of Swasey's expectations following a subpar 4.48-second 40-yard dash. As documented by Reach The People Media's Darius Sanders, Swasey let Gibson know that he's better than what he displayed on Tuesday.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) is tackled by. TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) and TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"You just ran a 4.48 and you didn't even get off the line," Swasey told Gibson. "Stop playing around. Stop playing around and do what you come to do so we can be better. Because we're looking for you to be a 4.2."

Fortunately for Gibson, it's still early in the offseason and he'll have plenty of opportunities to cut time.

Coach Swasey challenges Freshman All-American Quentin Gibson to be better after running a 4.48 40-yard dash 🔥



“Stop playing around.” pic.twitter.com/Up7AMINQd3 — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 20, 2026

Swasey later sent a similar message to the entire team in his post-workout speech.

"Great job, men. Remember, anything we do, come with the right mindset and make sure you attack it because you may surprise yourself," Swasey said. "Put your best foot forward every time you step on the field and step in the weight room because that's a mindset, so let's start with that. We gotta be better at that."

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Tuesday's opening winter workout also provided an opportunity for Colorado's newcomers to begin making their mark. Coach Deion Sanders has so far landed 43 transfer portal commitments, including a trio of four-stars in safety Boo Carter (Tennessee), wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) and linebacker Liona Lefau (Texas).

Colorado is still about two months away from beginning its more formal spring football camp.

Reflecting on Quentin Gibson's Strong True Freshman Season

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Gibson, a former four-star prospect from Texas, found his most success as a kickoff returner this past season. After returning 25 kickoffs for 597 yards (23.9-yard average), he was named the Football Writers Association of America's Special Teams Freshman of the Year.

On offense, Gibson caught 15 passes for 71 yards.

"Q, he's a special teams All-American down there, just him being able to pick up those yards that he's getting on those kickoffs and punts," former Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter said. "It's something that you just don't see a lot of nowadays. There are a lot of freshmen that's playing — true freshmen — and Q is one of the ones that's most definitely going to be talked about after this season."

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Deion Sanders Talks Quentin Gibson

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Although the Buffs ultimately struggled to do so, Sanders said getting Gibson the ball more often was a major goal of Colorado's offense.

"The kid was the player of the year in Texas football. Think about that," Sanders said on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show" this past season. "At the highest level of competition, and they won the state (championship). Two thousand yards receiving, he knows what to do with the ball. We just got to figure out how to get the ball in his hands more frequently."