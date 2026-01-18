Five Colorado Buffaloes Who Thankfully Didn't Enter The Transfer Portal
Nearly 40 Colorado Buffaloes players took advantage of the lone transfer portal window of the college football offseason, including four All-Big 12 performers in offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard and defensive end London Merritt.
While the Buffs are essentially starting from scratch on the defensive side of the ball, Colorado's offense managed to retain a few proven commodities that should find success under new coordinator Brennan Marion. Those returning to Boulder will be joined by several talented transfer acquisitions, highlighted by former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Still, the Buffs are nearing an important spring football camp that'll require coach Deion Sanders' returners and newcomers to gel quickly ahead of an uncertain 2026 season.
Below are five players that Colorado thankfully didn't lose to the transfer portal:
Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis
The most important returning player on Colorado’s roster, Julian Lewis appeared in four games as a true freshman and largely impressed. Although the Buffs didn’t win either of his two starts, Lewis showcased his arm talent and growing chemistry with his wide receivers, including fellow returner Joseph Williams.
"I'm a Buff through and through," Lewis said in November. "I got my crib out here. All my guys are out here. I don't got no reason to go."
For Lewis, mastering Marion’s “Go-Go” offense and getting to know his new wide receivers’ tendencies will be the biggest keys this offseason.
Wide Receiver Joseph Williams
Joseph Williams, the 2024 AAC Freshman of the Year at Tulsa, impressed during his first season with the Buffs, hauling in 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns. Now, he’ll look to grow chemistry with Lewis and CU’s plethora of new wide receivers.
Running Back Micah Welch
Not many players in today’s age of college football stick with the same team for three straight seasons, but Micah Welch will do just that when he takes the field next fall. Welch enjoyed bouts of success the past two seasons, and his versatile skillset should fit in well with Marion’s scheme
Tight End Zach Atkins
A former standout at the Division II level, Zach Atkins didn’t quite put up standout receiving numbers during his first season at Colorado, but he’ll now have an opportunity to shine in Marion’s tight end-friendly offense.
“This kid can really play... I’m talking about he can really play,” Sanders said of Atkins this past season. “We just have not gotten him in situations that we should have. I think he has pro ability.”
Atkins’ willingness to block in the run game should also lead to increased snaps in 2026
Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Quentin Gibson
Quentin Gibson made his greatest impact in the kickoff return game this past season and while he’ll likely maintain that role, the former four-star prospect should also be a name to watch in Colorado’s wide receiver room.
As a true freshman, Gibson caught 15 passes for 71 yards.
"The kid was the player of the year in Texas (high school) football," Sanders said on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show" earlier this season. "Think about that. At the highest level of competition, and they won the state (championship). Two thousand yards receiving, he knows what to do with the ball. We just got to figure out how to get the ball in his hands more frequently."
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.