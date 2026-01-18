Five Colorado Buffaloes Who Thankfully Didn't Enter The Transfer Portal

Nearly 40 Colorado Buffaloes players took advantage of the lone transfer portal window of the college football offseason, including four All-Big 12 performers in offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard and defensive end London Merritt.

While the Buffs are essentially starting from scratch on the defensive side of the ball, Colorado's offense managed to retain a few proven commodities that should find success under new coordinator Brennan Marion. Those returning to Boulder will be joined by several talented transfer acquisitions, highlighted by former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Still, the Buffs are nearing an important spring football camp that'll require coach Deion Sanders' returners and newcomers to gel quickly ahead of an uncertain 2026 season.

Below are five players that Colorado thankfully didn't lose to the transfer portal:

Quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The most important returning player on Colorado’s roster, Julian Lewis appeared in four games as a true freshman and largely impressed. Although the Buffs didn’t win either of his two starts, Lewis showcased his arm talent and growing chemistry with his wide receivers, including fellow returner Joseph Williams.

"I'm a Buff through and through," Lewis said in November. "I got my crib out here. All my guys are out here. I don't got no reason to go."

For Lewis, mastering Marion’s “Go-Go” offense and getting to know his new wide receivers’ tendencies will be the biggest keys this offseason.

Wide Receiver Joseph Williams

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts in the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Joseph Williams, the 2024 AAC Freshman of the Year at Tulsa, impressed during his first season with the Buffs, hauling in 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns. Now, he’ll look to grow chemistry with Lewis and CU’s plethora of new wide receivers.

Running Back Micah Welch

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) for a loss during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Not many players in today’s age of college football stick with the same team for three straight seasons, but Micah Welch will do just that when he takes the field next fall. Welch enjoyed bouts of success the past two seasons, and his versatile skillset should fit in well with Marion’s scheme

Tight End Zach Atkins

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

A former standout at the Division II level, Zach Atkins didn’t quite put up standout receiving numbers during his first season at Colorado, but he’ll now have an opportunity to shine in Marion’s tight end-friendly offense.

“This kid can really play... I’m talking about he can really play,” Sanders said of Atkins this past season. “We just have not gotten him in situations that we should have. I think he has pro ability.”

Atkins’ willingness to block in the run game should also lead to increased snaps in 2026

Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Quentin Gibson

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Quentin Gibson made his greatest impact in the kickoff return game this past season and while he’ll likely maintain that role, the former four-star prospect should also be a name to watch in Colorado’s wide receiver room.

As a true freshman, Gibson caught 15 passes for 71 yards.

"The kid was the player of the year in Texas (high school) football," Sanders said on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show" earlier this season. "Think about that. At the highest level of competition, and they won the state (championship). Two thousand yards receiving, he knows what to do with the ball. We just got to figure out how to get the ball in his hands more frequently."