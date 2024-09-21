Colorado vs. Baylor: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
Colorado (2-1) welcomes Baylor (2-1) to Folsom Field Saturday night for homecoming, as the Buffs look for their first Big 12 conference win of the season. Deion Sanders’ team is coming off a dominant performance against in-state rival Colorado State last week. The 28-9 win extended the series lead to seven straight games and will keep the Centennial Cup in Boulder until at least 2029. CU’s two prime time stars, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, put on a show against the Rams. “Saucy-T” had 13 catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in his first interception of the season. Sanders threw for 310 yards with four touchdowns. Baylor is also coming off a strong performance by beating Air Force 31-3. It was a balanced attack for the Bears in the win over the Falcons.
STOP THE RUN IS A MUST
This will be a theme every week for Colorado’s defense until they can do it on a consistent basis. Baylor is averaging 167.7 yards per game on the ground with a trio of running backs that have been performing well early this year. They’ve featured a different leader in each of the three games so far this season. Bryson Washington has 106 yards on 12 carries in his first career start with one touchdown against AFA. Richard Reese rushed for 82 in the win against Tarleton State and Dawson Pendegrass ran for 70 in the loss against Utah.
Colorado established the run early in the victory over CSU. While it was not a balanced attack, it was more of an effort than the Buffs have shown previously. And they will need to do that once again against Baylor. Micah Welch got his first start and had nine carries for 68 yards. CU has yet to rush for a touchdown on the season and need to be a threat in the red zone. They’ve gone four straight games without a rushing touchdown going back to last year. Sy’veon Wilkerson pulled off a score in the loss against Washington State.
WIN ON THIRD DOWN
Colorado must win the battle in the later downs. The offense, led by Pat Shurmur, has been big this season on third down, converting on 44 percent of their attempts, which puts the Buffaloes 47th in the nation. Baylor is right behind, ranked 51st nationally with a conversion rate of 43 percent. The Bears know how to extend drives and are a very good team defensively on third down, holding opponents to 26.7 percent (19th, FBS). The Buffs are allowing 32 percent of opponents third down conversions and this could be the difference maker. If the Buffs can stay in third and manageable against Baylor, it will be a night and day difference.
HEISMAN WATCH
Travis Hunter was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after the win against Colorado State. The two-way star showed he is a lockdown cornerback but not afraid to tackle. He plays similar to former two-way star Champ Bailey. As good as Coach Prime was as a player, tackling was not his forte. Hunter also ranks 2nd in the country in receptions with 30 and receiving touchdowns with five. Baylor will have to find a way to slow down “Saucy-T”. However, no team has yet been able to crack that code this season.
The homecoming atmosphere will set the tone for CU and Baylor, as the Buffs look for their first back-to-back wins of the season. It would be the first time since they went undefeated in non-conference play.
Colorado vs. Baylor
Saturday, Sept. 21
Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
TV: FOX (Available on FuboTV
RADIO: ESPN RADIO AND 850 AM KOA
SIRIUS XM 162 OR 199/SXM APP 960