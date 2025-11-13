Deion Sanders' Biggest Needs In Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class
The early signing period for the recruiting class of 2026 is approaching quickly, giving the Colorado Buffaloes a short time to fill in key pieces. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have just 12 commits, and there are a couple of positions that the program should target before the early signing period.
The Buffaloes' recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 57 in the nation and No. 13 in the Big 12, per On3. While losing four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin was a tough blow for the Buffaloes, acquiring offensive weapons is important.
Why Colorado Should Add A Wide Receiver
In the 2026 class, the Buffaloes have received a commitment from three-star wide receiver Christian Ward. Ward is the only wide receiver recruit committed to Colorado, and adding another would help the Buffaloes moving forward.
The Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis is taking the final two games this season to develop before taking over the offense next season. Acquiring weapons for Lewis to throw to would be a major boost to the offense.
While there is a chance the team will retain several current wide receivers, adding young players to develop over time would boost the offense as Colorado seeks an eventual College Football Playoff appearance.
Another reason to add another pass catcher is due to the risk of four-star tight end Gavin Mueller flipping his decision. While Mueller is currently committed to Colorado, the Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Tarheels have hosted the tight end for a visit, and he is a flip candidate to watch for, per Rivals. If Mueller flips, Ward would be the only committed offensive weapon from the class of 2026 remaining.
Why Colorado Should Add A Running Back
Of the class of 2026, the Buffaloes have not added a running back recruit. The team will likely retain a couple of running backs, but adding a young player who can develop and add depth for the Buffaloes' offense would be a smart decision.
Colorado has struggled to get the run game going under the Sanders era, but it did take a step up this season. The team’s leading rusher this season is running back Micah Welch, who is just a sophomore. Having a young running back on the team is a positive, but with the chance of losing others in the position, whether it be to seniors moving on or players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Other Potential Positions To Add
Several of the top recruits in the class of 2026 are on the defensive side of the ball, but it would not hurt for the Buffaloes to add players on the defensive line as well. Colorado has struggled to get to the quarterback and to stop the run this season.
With opposing teams being able to run through the defense, the Buffaloes are struggling to control the time of possession, and their opponents are able to tire out the defense quickly.
Totaling just 12 sacks as a team is another one of the reasons for the team's poor record this year. Adding players across the line will help the Buffaloes get back to being a dominant team in the trenches.
While Colorado will have the Transfer Portal to utilize as well, bringing in more recruits can help the team long-term.