New Colorado Buffaloes Running Backs Coach Marshall Faulk Gives Viral Speech
The Colorado Buffaloes hired Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to be their running backs coach back in February of this year to coach with Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Faulk spoke to the Buffaloes team in a meeting ahead of spring football, giving a memorable first speech as running backs coach.
Marshall Faulk Speaks To Colorado Team
Marshall Faulk introduced himself to the Colorado Buffaloes team this week in a speech to the players. It was an all-timer from the first year Buffaloes running backs coach.
“I’m new. For those of you that don’t know me, I’m Marshall Faulk,” Faulk said. “I don’t want to get into stats. If you want those, I’m googleable.”
Faulk is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame. He spent over a decade in the NFL. Prior to that, he played his college ball at San Diego State. Faulk had a good message for the team, highlighting that effort is what he wants from the players.
“What we want from you, it requires no talent. Effort requires no talent. Hustle requires no talent,” Faulk said. “You don’t have to be the fastest, you don’t have to be the strongest, you don’t have to be the smartest to give effort….If you give effort, watch what it brings you.”
Faulk also have a good life lesson. The way one does one thing, is how they will do everything.
“How you do one thing is how you do everything,” Faulk said. “If you slack off in school, then at some point in time the guy to your left, the guy to your right, the guy in front of you, the guy behind you, they can’t count on you because you’re going to slack off.
Regarded as one of the best running backs of all time, CU's running backs have a great opportunity to work with Faulk.
Marshall Faulk's Hall of Fame Career
Marshall Faulk is widely considered as one of the best running backs in the history of football. Faulk played for the San Diego State Aztecs from 1991 through 1993. He was selected No. 2 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.
Faulk played with the Colts from 1994 through 1998 before traded to the St. Louis Rams in 1999. This is where he shined. Faulk won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award in 1999, 2000, and 2001, while additionally winning MVP in 2000. Faulk helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 1999. In his 12 year NFL career, Faulk ran for 12,279 yards and 100 touchdowns.
Unfortunately for Faulk, his career was cut short due to injuries. Even with his career ending prematurely after the 2005 season, he was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2011.