Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Tackle

Chase Howell

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire scholarship roster on NCAA football, the video game, with defensive tackles.

Colorado returns all of its defensive tackles from last season. The oldest defensive tackle is Janaz Jordan who will be a junior after transferring from junior college a year ago. 

The best defensive tackle, however, is Jalen Sami. Sami started nine games a season ago and anchored the defensive line. He had an impact when he was on the field, being able to take up two blockers and the defense never looked the same without him.

Mel Tucker stockpiled the defensive line with young talent and the cupboard is far from bare as opposed to how Mike MacIntyre left this group. 

Jalen Sami

Overall: 82

Tackle: 84

Hit Power: 75

Power Moves: 83

Finesse Moves: 70

Block Shedding: 81

Pursuit: 81

Play Recognition: 75

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-8-20, 5.37 PM 2

Austin Williams

Overall: 79

Tackle: 80

Hit Power: 74

Power Moves: 81

Finesse Moves: 74

Block Shedding: 79

Pursuit: 76

Play Recognition: 75

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-8-20, 5.37 PM 3

Lloyd Murray Jr.

Overall: 75

Tackle: 76

Hit Power: 70

Power Moves: 74

Finesse Moves: 74

Block Shedding: 74

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 68

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-8-20, 5.38 PM

Janaz Jordan

Overall: 74

Tackle: 75

Hit Power: 65

Power Moves: 78

Finesse Moves: 71

Block Shedding: 74

Pursuit: 69

Play Recognition: 65

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-8-20, 5.38 PM 2

Jordan Berry

Overall: 72

Tackle: 74

Hit Power: 69

Power Moves: 73

Finesse Moves: 73

Block Shedding: 72

Pursuit: 72

Play Recognition: 62

NCAA Football 12 Screen Shot 4-8-20, 5.39 PM

Tulsa Graduate Transfer Jeriah Horne is heading to Colorado

Jeriah Horne has decided he will use his last season of collegiate eligibility by playing for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

This is one of the coolest things I've read. Forever Buff Xavier Silas…

Chase Howell

Jeriah Horne set to announce on Thursday, Colorado still in the mix

The highly sought after graduate transfer from Tulsa is set to announce where he will play his last season of college basketball.

Chase Howell

Pac-12 Network is airing some of CU's greatest games tonight starting…

Chase Howell

Column: How the Coronavirus Pandemic Could Shape the College Football Season

Administrators and insiders weigh in as the coronavirus threatens the college football season—and explain why the entire NCAA system could hang in the balance.

Chase Howell

Weekly Buffdate: Transfer Season

Over the last week, the CU Buffs have added three transfer walk-on tight ends. In a weekly update, BuffsCountry discusses what this means for the next season's offense.

Chase Howell

Braylen Nelson the Latest to Decommit from CU

The 2021 commit list for the Colorado Buffaloes continues to shrink as the three-star offensive lineman decommits.

Chase Howell

Tale of the Tape: Jabari Walker

Four-star forward Jabari Walker is the latest addition to the Colorado Buffaloes. BuffsCountry takes a look at the film.

Adam Chalifoux

Jabari Walker Joins the Herd

Four-star forward has pledged to Tad Boyle and company he will be joining them in Boulder.

Chase Howell

The Tight Ends Room Keeps Growing, Jake Peters Added to the Mix

Jake Peters is the third tight end to announce his intention to transfer to Colorado in as many days.

Chase Howell

