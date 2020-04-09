Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Tackle

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire scholarship roster on NCAA football, the video game, with defensive tackles.

Colorado returns all of its defensive tackles from last season. The oldest defensive tackle is Janaz Jordan who will be a junior after transferring from junior college a year ago.

The best defensive tackle, however, is Jalen Sami. Sami started nine games a season ago and anchored the defensive line. He had an impact when he was on the field, being able to take up two blockers and the defense never looked the same without him.

Mel Tucker stockpiled the defensive line with young talent and the cupboard is far from bare as opposed to how Mike MacIntyre left this group.

Jalen Sami

Overall: 82

Tackle: 84

Hit Power: 75

Power Moves: 83

Finesse Moves: 70

Block Shedding: 81

Pursuit: 81

Play Recognition: 75

Austin Williams

Overall: 79

Tackle: 80

Hit Power: 74

Power Moves: 81

Finesse Moves: 74

Block Shedding: 79

Pursuit: 76

Play Recognition: 75

Lloyd Murray Jr.

Overall: 75

Tackle: 76

Hit Power: 70

Power Moves: 74

Finesse Moves: 74

Block Shedding: 74

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 68

Janaz Jordan

Overall: 74

Tackle: 75

Hit Power: 65

Power Moves: 78

Finesse Moves: 71

Block Shedding: 74

Pursuit: 69

Play Recognition: 65

Jordan Berry

Overall: 72

Tackle: 74

Hit Power: 69

Power Moves: 73

Finesse Moves: 73

Block Shedding: 72

Pursuit: 72

Play Recognition: 62

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Quarterbacks

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Wide Receivers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Offensive Tackles

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Inside Linebackers

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Free Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Strong Safeties

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Specialists