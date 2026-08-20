Defensive Line Coach Dante' Carter Names Surprising Colorado Player Turning Heads

Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach Dante’ Carter revealed an unexpected player in his unit who has taken a major step forward in fall camp during his Tuesday presser. Transfer defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe has been turning heads in fall camp, and Carter revealed that it was a result of his response to a poor spring.

When the Buffaloes’ coaching staff hit Taumanupepe with the hard truth of that at the end of the spring season, he responded incredibly well. Now, he’s making a late push for a major role in fall camp.

What Dante’ Carter Said About Samu Taumanupepe

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about Taumanupepe’s progress, Carter was full of excitement for him. He beamed about how proud he was of ‘Little Mu’ in his response.

“We call him ‘Little Mu,’” Carter said. “He took a big jump from the spring. I’m super proud of that kid. We had an exit meeting, told him what it was and he applied the coaching. He didn’t get in his feelings and just veer off or have a bad mindset coming back into fall camp. He applied everything we told him and now you can see it showing up on tape.”

Taumanupepe’s struggles in the spring season were noticeable, as he saw very little production in the Buffs’ spring game. The meeting that Carter mentioned is one that many players take personally. He could’ve quit on the team or come into fall camp having already given up, but instead he used the summer to improve. Now, he could be seeing some of the first real starting time of his college career.

Samu Taumanupepe’s Journey to Boulder

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taumanupepe has been struggling to find a fit at the college level, making Colorado feel like a make-or-break opportunity for him.

He began his career with the Texas A&M Aggies, where he was recruited out of Atascotia High School in Humble, Texas, as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He redshirted in 2023, hoping he’d be able to take a leap forward in 2024. While he was able to see the field a few times, it wasn’t the season he was hoping for.

That led him to the transfer portal, where he elected to stay in Texas and join the Baylor Bears in 2025. The Bears allowed 2,366 rushing yards in 2025 on account of their poor interior defensive line play. Despite the struggles of the room, though, Taumanupepe was still seldom used.

He appeared as a reserve in six games, tallying just two total tackles on the season. Needing a drastic change, Taumanupepe elected to look outside of his home state. That is when he chose to transfer across the Big 12, joining the Buffaloes on Jan. 17 per 247Sports.

The Most Important Game of Samu Taumanupepe’s Season

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to the fact that Taumanupepe elected to transfer within the same conference as his former team, he’ll now get to face them in 2026. The Buffaloes play the Bears in the Big 12 opener, and Taumanupepe will have to take the field in Waco, Texas, in away uniforms while surrounded by his former home crowd.

It’s a game he’ll likely have circled on his calendar, and might be one of the reasons for his tremendous dedication. It offers him the unique and rare opportunity to directly prove to his former team that it missed something by not giving him more playing time.

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