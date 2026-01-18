Samu Taumanupepe Reveals Why He Flipped Transfer Commitment From Florida To Colorado

Former Baylor Bears defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe surprised many on Saturday by pulling off the rare transfer flip.

Only two days after committing to the Florida Gators, Taumanupepe changed course from Gainesville to Boulder, announcing he'll instead continue his college football career with the Colorado Buffaloes. While his decision likely stemmed from a multitude of factors, the sophomore made clear in a social media post that Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko played a major role.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive line assistant coach Domata Peko before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Responding to a Florida football media member questioning whether he'll be developed properly at Colorado, Taumanupepe noted that Peko has plenty of wisdom to share after enjoying a lengthy NFL career.

"Coach Peko played in the league for 15 years," Taumanupepe wrote. "Gold star captain by the way. I play nose… you don’t think I wouldn’t want to be coached by a vet that played my position?? You are an outsider for Florida and I can tell. Have a great day and stay blessed up UNC."

Coach Peko played in the league for 15 years… Gold star captain by the way. I play nose… you don’t think I wouldn’t want to be coached by a vet that played my position?? You are an outsider for Florida and I can tell.

Have a great day and stay blessed up UNC.🤙🏾 — Samu Taumanupepe (@Samu4T) January 18, 2026

Taumanupepe was originally set to play for former Colorado defensive line coach Gerald Chatman at Florida. Although Chatman owns an impressive coaching resume that included a stop with the Buffs in 2022, he never played in the NFL.

Projecting Samu Taumanupepe's Role At Colorado

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado's new-look defensive line room features too many newcomers to accurately predict an early depth chart. While some patience is required, roles will begin to be solidified when spring camp begins in about two months.

Despite an ultimately unproductive first three college seasons at Texas A&M (2023-24) and Baylor (2025), Taumanupepe's Power Four experience and 6-foot-3, 376-pound frame make him an intriguing defensive lineman to watch moving forward. The former three-star prospect owns eight career tackles.

MORE: Jordan Seaton Transfer Portal Could Lead Him To Big-Time Programs

MORE: Why Demetrius Hunter Could Become An Instant Starter For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Updated Transfer Portal Rankings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Line Additions

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) sacks North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Including Taumanupepe, Colorado has so far landed 12 defensive linemen/edge rushers via the transfer portal. Peko, defensive ends coach George Helow, pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp and others will all work closely with the Buffs' newest additions up front.

Yamil Talib (Charlotte)

Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)

Balansama Kamara (Albany)

Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)

Toby Anene (North Dakota State)

Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)

Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)

Santana Hopper (Tulane)

Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State)

Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State)

Sedrick Smith (Maryland)

Samu Taumanupepe (Baylor)

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Warren Sapp watches the team warm up before a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Plus, Peko's sons, Domata Peko Jr. and Joseph Peko, are committed to Colorado's 2026 recruiting class as three-star defensive linemen. Only Peko Jr., a junior college transfer, has signed.

In total, "Coach Prime" has landed 41 players in the transfer portal.

“We ain’t playing. We ain’t sleeping here until we get them all,” Sanders said in a recent Well Off Media YouTube video. “We don’t have many more to go, (but) we’re going to get them all. We’re gonna get what we want and want what we get. Believe that.”