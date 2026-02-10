Samu Taumanupepe Sets New Expectations For Colorado's Defensive Line
While coach Deion Sanders has yet to announce a new defensive line coach, the position group doesn't lack for leadership.
On Monday, Well Off Media highlighted the Colorado Buffaloes' latest winter workout, and new defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe was seen sharing some encouraging words about his expectations up front. After a down year in 2025, Taumanupepe hopes to see Colorado's defensive line step up as the team's most physical position group.
"The D-line, it's the most physical team, the most physical position," Taumanupepe said. "We're gonna be the most physical group on the field. It starts off with us."
Taumanupepe, an incoming transfer from Baylor, is one of several newcomers on the defensive line, which recently watched position coach Domata Peko leave for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers. Ideally, "Coach Prime" should want to have a new defensive line coach hired before spring camp begins next month.
With the Bears last season, Taumanupepe recorded two tackles and a pass breakup in limited action. Still, his 6-foot-3, 376-pound frame makes him an intriguing name on Colorado's defensive line, and his budding leadership skills only stand to help.
Colorado's Defensive Line Outlook
At this point in the offseason, it's anyone's guess what Colorado's defensive line will look like come September. Last year's entire group either graduated or transferred, including freshmen Brandon Davis-Swain, Alexander McPherson and London Merritt.
Twelve defensive linemen, include EDGE rushers, have joined the Buffs via the transfer portal.
- Yamil Talib (Charlotte)
- Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)
- Balansama Kamara (Albany)
- Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)
- Toby Anene (North Dakota State)
- Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)
- Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)
- Santana Hopper (Tulane)
- Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State)
- Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State)
- Sedrick Smith (Maryland)
- Samu Taumanupepe (Baylor)
Peko's son, Domata Peko Jr., is also set to join as an incoming freshman. Brother Joseph Peko is committed to Colorado's 2026 class but has yet to sign.
Defensive ends coach George Helow and others should play a key role in helping Colorado's defensive front bounce back from a difficult 2025.
"Up front, we have to strike blocks better," Helow said last October. "Plays that should be a gain of eight or 10, which are gonna happen, we've got to tackle, run our feet through contact and get the guy on the ground... We've had really good talks as a defensive staff about what we need to do moving forward."
Colorado certainly lacked in leadership last season, but Taumanupepe is one of many incoming who've been outspoken about improving early in the new year.
"For us, it's about the small things and identifying what those small things are," punter Damon Greaves said in a recent team meeting, per Well Off Media. "Everyone that has spoken today has spoken about small things are going to make us better as a team and make us better as a program. For us, it's about taking those words and putting it into action."
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.