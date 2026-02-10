Samu Taumanupepe Sets New Expectations For Colorado's Defensive Line

While coach Deion Sanders has yet to announce a new defensive line coach, the position group doesn't lack for leadership.

On Monday, Well Off Media highlighted the Colorado Buffaloes' latest winter workout, and new defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe was seen sharing some encouraging words about his expectations up front. After a down year in 2025, Taumanupepe hopes to see Colorado's defensive line step up as the team's most physical position group.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The D-line, it's the most physical team, the most physical position," Taumanupepe said. "We're gonna be the most physical group on the field. It starts off with us."

Taumanupepe, an incoming transfer from Baylor, is one of several newcomers on the defensive line, which recently watched position coach Domata Peko leave for the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers. Ideally, "Coach Prime" should want to have a new defensive line coach hired before spring camp begins next month.

🔥 Baylor Transfer DL Samu. Leading the Defense. Setting the Tone 🦬



"The DLine the most physical position. We gonna be the most physical of the group on the field"



🔄 @Samu4T https://t.co/TklOC0Ko9H pic.twitter.com/kCzxYNURdY — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) February 10, 2026

With the Bears last season, Taumanupepe recorded two tackles and a pass breakup in limited action. Still, his 6-foot-3, 376-pound frame makes him an intriguing name on Colorado's defensive line, and his budding leadership skills only stand to help.

Colorado's Defensive Line Outlook

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp plays catch on the sidelines prior to a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

At this point in the offseason, it's anyone's guess what Colorado's defensive line will look like come September. Last year's entire group either graduated or transferred, including freshmen Brandon Davis-Swain, Alexander McPherson and London Merritt.

Twelve defensive linemen, include EDGE rushers, have joined the Buffs via the transfer portal.

Yamil Talib (Charlotte)

Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)

Balansama Kamara (Albany)

Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)

Toby Anene (North Dakota State)

Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)

Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)

Santana Hopper (Tulane)

Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State)

Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State)

Sedrick Smith (Maryland)

Samu Taumanupepe (Baylor)

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Peko's son, Domata Peko Jr., is also set to join as an incoming freshman. Brother Joseph Peko is committed to Colorado's 2026 class but has yet to sign.

Defensive ends coach George Helow and others should play a key role in helping Colorado's defensive front bounce back from a difficult 2025.

"Up front, we have to strike blocks better," Helow said last October. "Plays that should be a gain of eight or 10, which are gonna happen, we've got to tackle, run our feet through contact and get the guy on the ground... We've had really good talks as a defensive staff about what we need to do moving forward."

MORE: Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Bringing Olympic-Level Speed To Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Rank On Unfortunate Transfer Portal List

Michigan linebacker coach George Helow reacts to a play against Rutgers during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. | Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Colorado certainly lacked in leadership last season, but Taumanupepe is one of many incoming who've been outspoken about improving early in the new year.

"For us, it's about the small things and identifying what those small things are," punter Damon Greaves said in a recent team meeting, per Well Off Media. "Everyone that has spoken today has spoken about small things are going to make us better as a team and make us better as a program. For us, it's about taking those words and putting it into action."