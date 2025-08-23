Deion Sanders To Address Attempted Suicide, Health Scares In New Netflix Doc
Deion Sanders' new Netflix docuseries "Prime Time" will release in 2026. Anticipation is at an all-time high, after Sanders' appearances in the Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys."
The "Prime Time" series is three 60-minute episodes. The Colorado Buffaloes coach gives an in-depth look into his NFL career and personal life including an attempted suicide attempt and near-death health scares. Per Netflix, Sanders will also address his relationship with his biological father. Cameras follow "Coach Prime" often, as the docuseries is currently in production.
PRIME TIME NETFLIX TRAILER
Sanders teased the release on social media in his charismatic way.
“It means so much to finally be able to tell my unfiltered story, my TRUTH. I was PRIME TIME, then I dropped the TIME and went by PRIME, and now I’m in the third quarter of my life and they call me COACH PRIME. Y’all knew a part of me each step of the way, but you never knew DEION … and I’m excited to share that with you all — the highs and lows, the truths and tragedies, and everything in between. They can’t stop or contain what God has purposed,” Sanders said it a statement.
SANDERS BEATS CANCER
Coach Prime was battling an undisclosed health issue, early in 2025, that caused him to miss several months of coaching. Now back in Boulder, Dr. Janet Kukreja revealed they removed Sanders' bladder after doctors discovered a tumor on his bladder. The procedure was successful, and Kukreja reported that Sanders is cured from the cancer.
Sanders doubled-down on his commitment to Colorado, despite the health scare.
"I always knew I was gonna coach again," Sanders said. "It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again."
SANDERS' MARKETABILITY SHINES: COLORADO RECRUITING IMPACT
Coach Prime is undoubtedly elevating the Buffaloes program into an ever-present national storyline. The exposure that Netflix provides will only help his recruiting and transfer portal efforts to Colorado. In the NIL era, Sanders' ability to land these major marketing partnerships will provide more visibility to the program and in turn help his team land more brand deals.
As Sanders' coaching staff hits the recruiting trail for the 2026 and 2027 recruiting class, the top prospects in football will have a sneak peek of what it's like to play for Coach Prime and a better understanding of what he's been through via the Netflix documentary.
Sanders' football and life experience is vast. The only player to have played in a Super Bowl and a World Series, Sanders had a 14-season NFL career and a nine-season MLB career. In Boulder, the Hall-Of-Famer executed one quickest turnarounds in college football, taking over an 1-11 Colorado team in 2022, improving to 4-8 in his first season in 2023 and then a 9-4 record in 2024.
Sanders' documentary will bring more media coverage, fan engagement, and partnership opportunities as viewers get an inside look into Coach Prime's journey.
Any Colorado players featured will certainly see a surge in popularity. Deion's sons Shedeur and Shilo are two of the most popular football players in the NFL already.
"Prime Time" joins an exclusive list of Netflix's major sports documentaries including: Quarterback, Receiver, NFL Christmas Gameday, and America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.