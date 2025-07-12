Deion Sanders Admits Coaching Colorado Buffaloes Will Be Easier Without Sons
Contrary to certain narratives, coach Deion Sanders has no intentions of leaving the Colorado Buffaloes now that his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are in the NFL.
While "Coach Prime" certainly enjoyed mentoring his two youngest sons at Jackson State and Colorado, the eldest Sanders made clear that he's looking forward to the next chapter of his coaching career. In fact, "Coach Prime" believes his job has become easier without the responsibility of being a father and a coach.
ESPN's Pete Thamel sat down with Colorado's third-year leader at Big 12 media days earlier this week and brought up the false narrative that he wouldn't be interested in coaching college football without his sons in uniform. Deion Sanders, who signed a five-year contract extension with the Buffs in March, was quick to shut down that notion.
"Why was that?" Sanders retorted. "Why would that be a factor? How wouldn't I have interest in doing what God blessed me to do? That don't make sense whatsoever... It's easier for me, man, because I don't have to do two things. I don't have to be a father and the coach. Now I can just be the coach. I don't have to look and make sure I'm a dad, and he's doing his job, and I'm a dad, and he's doing his job on the defensive side. Now I can just focus on these young men."
Throughout his coaching career, Sanders has become a father figure for many of his players, including wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Those two are also now in the NFL, but Sanders still holds a special relationship with many of his current Buffs.
"I love so many of the them like they're my sons, I truly do," Sanders said. "And some of them act like they're my sons. But I don't have any biological sons on the team right now. I'm proud of them, man. I love the challenge, I do."
Thamel also asked Sanders about Colorado's "new identity" entering 2025 without Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Hunter, Horn and other key players from last season's nine-win team.
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
"We won't have those two phenomenal players (Shedeur and Hunter), but we will have a phenomenal team," Deion Sanders said. "We're not as good individually, but we're better collectively."
Depth is critical in the physical Big 12 Conference, and Colorado has added plenty on the offensive and defensive lines. Incoming transfers expected to boost CU's play in the trenches include offensive linemen Zy Crisler (Illinois), Xavier Hill (Memphis) and Larry Johnson III (Tennessee), and defensive linemen Jehiem Oatis (Alabama) and Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State). At quarterback, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis are currently battling for the starting job, a role that Shedeur held the past two seasons.