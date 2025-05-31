Deion Sanders Admits Pre-NFL Draft Attacks On Sons Shedeur And Shilo 'Hurt'
Breaking what has been a relatively quiet past month regarding media appearances, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders joined fellow all-time great NFL cornerback Asante Samuel on his "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast on Friday.
The two buried the hatchet on their recent social media beef before discussing Sanders' sons' difficult NFL Draft experience. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a one-time projected first-round pick, landed with the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, while safety Shilo Sanders signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While each ultimately found an NFL home, the constant attacks they received throughout the pre-draft process took its toll on "Coach Prime" as a father.
"It hurt," Deion Sanders said. "But the bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise. There was some foolish stuff that went on, but that gave them something that they needed... That edge that Tom (Brady) had, it gave them the edge that you had, it gave them the edge that I have. Folks said we weren't gonna be nothing. But we had to prove that. It gave them the edge that they needed. Both of them."
One of the more blatant attacks came soon before the NFL Draft when it was reported that Shedeur came unprepared to a meeting with the New York Giants and coach Brian Daboll, who ended up drafting former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round.
"When you sit up there and say something like he went into a meeting unprepared, like, dude. Shedeur Sanders? Who has had six different (offensive) coordinators, who has still functioned and leveled-up every time we brought somebody new in, and you're gonna tell me he was unprepared?" Deion Sanders said. "You're gonna tell me he had on headphones? Anybody who knows my son understands he's a professional. He's gonna go into a meeting with headphones on? Y'all, come on now."
Samuel then shared his belief that the attacks were "pre-planned," with somebody purposefully aiming to say something negative about Shedeur.
Deion Sanders made clear that he's tired of the lies directed toward his sons, adding that they're "built" for whatever may come their way.
"Stop lying," Deion Sanders said. "You got to understand my kids are built for everything. We had two TV shows, we had shows in high school with playing football junior and senior years. We've always been in front of the camera, so they know how to navigate, they know how to handle themselves. You're not going to catch them in no foolery or no mess. You're not going to do that whatsoever."
So far, Shedeur and Shilo have seemingly made a strong first impression with their respective NFL teams, which should come as no surprise to "Coach Prime."