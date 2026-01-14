Deion Sanders' Aggressive Response To Losing Star Receiver to Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes will have a new look wide receivers room in 2026. Coach Deion Sanders added receivers DeAndre Moore Jr., Ernest Campbell, Danny Scudero, and Kam Perry in the transfer portal this offseason.

Between these four wideouts, they hauled in 206 catches for 3,554 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns in 2025. Colorado lost star wideout Omarion Miller to the portal earlier this offseason, making wide receiver a need. They hope these additions can fill the void left by Miller.

DeAndre Moore Jr.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeAndre Moore Jr. played his first three collegiate seasons for the Texas Longhorns before entering the portal and transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes.

In 36 games played, Moore has 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He is rated as a four-star transfer and the No. 5 wide receiver transfer in the 2026 class per 247Sports

Ernest Campbell

Ernest Campbell spent his freshman season in 2025 playing for the Sacramento State Hornets. He had 37 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns.

Campbell entered the transfer portal and followed former Sac State coach Brennan Marion to Boulder. Marion was hired to be the Colorado offensive coordinator this offseason.

Campbell is rated as a three-star transfer and the No. 61 wide receiver in the 2026 transfer class.

MORE: Questions Surrounding DJ McKinney’s Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado, Deion Sanders

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Elite Quarterback Recruit To Backup Julian Lewis

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Danny Scudero

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Danny Scudero is a very experienced wideout that was most recently with the San Jose State Spartans in 2025. Prior to that, he was with Sac State from 2023-2024. He transferred to Colorado this offseason.

In 2025, Scudero led the nation in receiving yards with 1,291 yards on 88 receptions. He also had 10 receiving touchdowns.

Scudero is rated as a three-star transfer and the No. 50 receiver in the 2026 class.

Kam Perry

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kam Perry is going to his third school for his fifth collegiate season. Perry played for the Indiana Hoosiers in 2022-2023 and the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks in 2024-2025 before transferring to Colorado. For his career, he has 56 receptions for 1,164 yards and six touchdowns.

2025 was by far his most productive season as he racked up up 976 of these yards and all six touchdowns.

Perry is rated as a three-star transfer and the No. 122 receiver in the 2026 class.

Filling in for Omarion Miller

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Buffs No. 1 target in the 2025 was wide receiver Omarion Miller. Miller led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He totaled 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Earlier this offseason, Miller entered the portal and transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

It was a big loss for “Coach Prime.” Miller is rated as a four-star transfer and the No. 3 wideout in the 2026 class.

Landing Moore, Campbell, Scudero, and Perry widens the net to find the next No. 1 wide receiver for Colorado and quarterback Julian Lewis when the 2026 season kicks off.