Colorado’s Ernest Campbell Puts on Show for Deion Sanders at Track Event
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Ernest Campbell put his blazing fast speed on display at a Colorado track meet. The incoming Buffaloes transfer competed in the 60 meter dash at this indoor event called “Colorado Last Chance” and dominated in front of Buffs football coach Deion Sanders.
Ernest Campbell Wins 60-Meter Dash
Ernest Campbell transferred from the Sacramento State Hornets to the Colorado Buffaloes this past football offseason. Campbell is a dual-sport athlete, playing football while also running track. He won the 60 meter dash in this meet, running a time of 6.80 seconds. Second place went to Northern Colorado Bears sprinter Edgar Garcia, who had a time of 6.91 seconds.
Among those in attendance was “Coach Prime” and multiple players from the football team rooting on their new wide receiver. Take a look.
“My dawg!” Sanders cheered after Campbell crossed the finish line first.
Sacramento State Transfer
Ernest Campbell singed with the Texas A&M Aggies as a member of their 2024 recruiting class as a three-star recruit. He didn’t see the field much as a freshman and redshirted. That offseason he entered the portal and transferred to Sac State.
Campbell shined with the Hornets in 2025. He had 37 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns. The speedy Campbell is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. Five of his eight touchdown receptions in 2025 were on plays of 50 yards or more. He puts that track speed to good use on the football field.
Following the 2025 season, Campbell entered the portal and transferred to Colorado. With this move, he follows his Sac State head coach Brennan Marion. Marion opted to leave the Hornets for the offensive coordinator position with the Buffaloes.
Colorado’s Wide Receiver Room
It will be a new look receivers room in Boulder in 2026. Colorado’s receiving leader in 2025, wide receiver Omarion Miller entered the portal this offseason and transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils. He led the Buffs in receptions (45), receiving yards (808), and receiving touchdowns (8) in 2025.
Colorado has hit the portal hard at this position to make up for the loss of Miller. In addition to adding Campbell, Colorado also added former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero and former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. from the portal.
Scudero led the nation in receiving yards last season with 1,297. Time will tell how Scudero’s skillset translates to power conference football, but he should be a reliable pass catching option for Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis.
DeAndre Moore Jr. is one of Colorado’s highest rated transfers. 247Sports lists Moore as a four-star transfer. Moore had 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 for the Longhorns. There is no denying the talent Moore possesses and he will look to take on a bigger role in Boulder.
