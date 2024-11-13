Deion Sanders and Colorado control their own fate in wild Big 12 race
Being a dude closer to 70 than 60 with many winding turns in life that often have your scribe wondering, “What the heck is going on around here?” It’s a real pleasure to note the blessing before the Colorado Buffaloes with three games left in the regular season: Deion Sanders, staff and players are stampeding toward the finish with a gift of controlling their destiny.
Looking back on life and the unexpected and unwanted? Feeling like something other than self is controlling destiny? Not a good place to dwell.
I wrote last week how the current squad reminds this fella of the 1990 national title team. There were a few times in that campaign where the Buffs, after starting slowly and getting five downs at Missouri, knew their destiny was jeopardized and needing good fortune from the outside. It all came together for the school’s only national title team. A great band of Buffs.
What does it mean to control our destiny? Quick research delivered, “The degree to which people believe that the things that happen to them result from their own behavior. You have a strong internal locus of control.”
Never heard of “locus of control” but this long-time sports guy does know the Buffs have three games remaining. Two at home, one on the road. Win and you’re in the Big 12 Championship in Dallas at Jerry’s World. The preseason odds for the Buffs to play in the title game? +2500. Don’t understand betting odds either but CU was picked 11th out of 16 teams in the new and crazy Big 12 Conference.
Guess who’s also in the running for post-season awards like superstar Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders? Yep. For style and substance, the often-criticized head coach after taking control two years ago on a Rick George hunch something magical could manifest itself for a downtrodden program. Last year, SI’s “Sportsperson of the Year” and this year, “National Coach of the Year?” If the Buffs keep winning, as former coach and Hall of Fame mentor Bill McCartney loves to bark, “Take it to the bank and hang your hat on it!”
CU’s in charge of its destiny. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. A part of the destiny definition offers, “things that happen to them result from their own behavior.” The first quarter at Texas Tech was lethargic. I kept thinking, “Maybe the week off messed with the Buffs mojo?”
The offense came alive after that but it was not polished. The running game was paltry, just 60 yards on 27 attempts. Defense? Playing well under first year coordinator Robert Livingston. Special teams? The Kickoff team was lousy. Kicker Alejandro Mata was perfect on all attempts.
Things happening from their own behavior? There’s room for improvement. It's always the biggest room in the house.
Next up is Utah Saturday at Folsom Field. Early kickoff at the foot of the Flatirons. 10am. Can the student body get fired up at the hour? Most are just getting up, maybe, on a weekend morning. Many eyes are on Boulder. Former Buff quarterback Joel Klatt and the No. 1 FOX college broadcast team and the network’s pre-game show along for the ride. The nation continues to be fascinated. Is it real or just a passing fancy?
Utah lost a nail biter at home to rival BYU. The Utes have been in disarray since losing Cam Rising, their fine quarterback, earlier this season to injury. Utah struggles to score points but this program has a rich tradition and would love nothing better to play a spoiler role for the Buffs' big dreams.
Then Kansas on the road. The Jayhawks sure helped Colorado with their shellacking of the, suddenly tepid, Cyclones from Iowa State. Most prognosticators thought KU would be a conference contender. It hasn’t happened. Again, ain’t nothing coach Lance Leipold’s team would love more than spoiling conference foe’s championship ambitions. Oklahoma State in the regular season finale? Holy smokes, what’s going on with Mike Gundy’s team?
Who cares? The Buffs certainly don’t. They know their behavior (selfless devotion to the team) will determine their destiny. They need nobody else. Simple but far from easy.