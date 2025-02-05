Deion Sanders and Colorado open as underdog against Georgia Tech in 2025
Colorado will open the 2025 season as a 4.5-point underdog against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field, according to FanDuel.
Despite playing host to the Yellow Jackets, the Buffaloes find themselves on the wrong side of the spread for this much-anticipated matchup on August 30. It’s a fascinating twist for these storied programs, which both claimed a share of the national championship back in 1990—Colorado via the Associated Press, and Georgia Tech by the UPI/Coaches poll. Their disputed title created enough national debate to help spur the formation of the Bowl Coalition, a key step on the road to the present-day College Football Playoff system.
Although the two teams have never officially met on the gridiron, their split title forged a unique rivalry. In addition to the 1990 championship bestowed by the AP, the Buffaloes were also recognized by the Football Writers Association of America, the National Football Foundation, and in the USA Today/CNN poll.
That legacy of top-level success has created a sense of unfinished business between these programs. Fans on both sides will have to wait six more years to see the second half of this home-and-home series, when Colorado travels to Atlanta on September 5, 2026.
Under the leadership of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, the Buffaloes enter their third season in the Big 12 with rising expectations, which makes this point spread especially intriguing.
Coming off a busy off-season of roster development, Colorado now faces a challenging schedule that includes four league home games, plus non-conference contests against Delaware and Wyoming at Folsom Field. This marks the first time in 43 seasons that the Buffs will enjoy seven home games, an advantage they hope to utilize against both conference and out-of-conference foes.
With the buzz surrounding Coach Prime, a historic rivalry renewed, and the chance to start strong in front of a reinvigorated home crowd, Colorado’s underdog status may provide just the motivation the Buffaloes need to make a statement against Georgia Tech.