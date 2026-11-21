Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes that the Buffaloes have a special group. After spending multiple seasons rebuilding and reshaping the Buffaloes program, Coach Prime sees a different level of physicality up front, especially when it comes to their run game.

On the Colorado Coaches show with Mark Johnson, Sanders made a strong statement of belief in this year's offensive line is the best all-around unit he has ever had throughout his time in Boulder.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders Praises Colorado’s Physicality

One of the biggest differences that Colorado coach Deion Sanders has seen this year is the improvement of the offensive line. Specifically, Coach Prime has been impressed by their physical presence in the run game.

Sanders explained why he believes this group of linemen stands out compared to past years.

“This line I think is more physical as far as the run is concerned because we didn’t really run a lot in previous years but this line is probably all around the best line,” Sanders said.

Coach Prime says this Offensive line is his best he’s had throughout his tenure at Colorado 🏋🏽 pic.twitter.com/4TkXUaBGSh — BuffBoy 🦬 (@skobuffss) November 18, 2026

His comments highlight an important aspect to the Buffaloes’ offensive development. While the Buffaloes have generated attention for their passing attack, Sanders that acknowledged that the run game was not as prominent in previous seasons.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Having an offensive line capable of consistent protection and one that is fully capable of creating running lanes can give Colorado another dimension on offense. A dependable run game forces opposing defenses to deal with more than just the passing game, potentially creating more opportunities for the quarterback and receivers.

It can also help the Buffaloes keep control of the tempo of games as well as sustaining drives and becoming less predictable.

Deion Sanders Calls The 2026 Offensive Line The Best Throughout His Tenure

Possibly the most significant takeaway from this interview was Sanders’ assessment of this group as a whole.

When Coach Prime described his offensive line as probably being the best line he has had since arriving in Boulder, it became clear that he sees considerable improvement throughout his time as head coach.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders warms up with players players before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders’ comments suggest that he believes that this group brings more to the table than his previous units. He stated that their capabilities go beyond just being able to block but all-around, they’re strong in every category.

The ultimate test will be whether or not Colorado can truly bring in the consistency and potential they have brought to the field, into Nippert Stadium against Ciincinnati on Saturday. Even so, this very group can live up to their coach’s words by protecting their quarterback and creating holes for their running backs.

If Colorado can continue to develop their physical identity, it could end up becoming a fully balanced, confident and prepared line to defend. In this upcoming matchup, the Buffaloes have the opportunity to establish a stronger presence within the run game while maintaining success within their pass game.

This type of praise coming directly from the head coach should motivate every single offensive linemen. It could even be the very catalyst for proving their coach to be very correct.

Colorado and Cincinnati will kick off at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday.

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