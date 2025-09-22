Deion Sanders Drops Bold NFL Rookie Prediction After Private Talks With Shedeur
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders appeared on New Heights, a popular podcast hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and Sanders spent some time detailing the conversations he's had with his kids.
Specifically, the Kelce brothers asked what advice Sanders has given to his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as he begins his rookie season as the third quarterback on Cleveland's depth chart. "Coach Prime" is confident that his son will get an opportunity for the Browns in 2025, and he revealed his bold prediction on the podcast.
Deion Sanders' Prediction, Advice for Shedeur
"Be patient and be ready. They call you name, and you ain't ready? Don't let that - we ain't built like that. Sanders, we ain't built like that. We always ready, we don't have to get ready. And I want you to be patient. You don't force nothing today that it may not be time. . . . I got a feeling when it's going to go down. But it's gonna go down this year, he's gonna get a shot," said Sanders.
Cleveland is currently starting veteran quarterback Joe Flacco under center, and fellow rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel sits above Sanders on the depth chart as the Browns drafted Gabriel two rounds before the former Buffaloes star. Cleveland has started the season 1-2 and has been led by a dominant defense early.
As a result, it seems like "Coach Prime" is predicting a change will be made in Cleveland. Will the Browns give both Gabriel and Sanders an equal shot at the starting job, should Flacco ever be benched?
Shedeur's Jokes for Deion
With former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders now in Cleveland Browns, "Coach Prime" has faced some adversity when trying to find a replacement to lead the Buffaloes offense after his son put up record-setting numbers in his career with Colorado.
Deion revealed some of the funnier conversations he's been having with his Shedeur.
"Tough. Jokes. They clowning me right now, and I'm clowning them right back. Like I just got off the phone with Shedeur," Sanders said. "You know, we got this family chat, then we got the girls involved with the chat, then we just got all the boys and all the girls. We got all different kind of chats because we've got five kids. So, right now they on my butt. I just told Shedeur, 'I know you miss me.' He said, 'I know you miss me!'"
"But you know what, man, I definitely miss him because just all my life they've been there, and they've been right there with me every step of the way. My oldest son is still here and doing all the socials stuff, but I definitely miss my other two sons, I certainly do, and my daughter," Sanders told the Kelce brothers.
Sanders and the Buffaloes started the year with transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter. His struggles in the loss to Georgia Tech prompted Colorado's coaching staff to give all three quarterbacks, Salter, Ryan Staub, and Julian Lewis, a chance to prove themselves against Delaware. Staub ultimately stole the show, but he looked inconsistent in the Buffaloes' week 3 loss to Houston and opened the door for Salter to win back the starting job.
Now sitting at 2-2, Colorado will host No. 25 BYU on Saturday, Sept. 27, giving the Sanders and the Buffaloes to make a statement if they can upset the Cougars and pick up their first Big 12 win of the season.