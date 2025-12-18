Deion Sanders’ Favorite Athlete Says Everything About Colorado’s Identity

When Deion Sanders walked through his son Shedeur’s new home in Cleveland, the visit offered more than a glimpse into a rookie quarterback’s lifestyle. It became a window into the philosophy that has shaped Colorado football over the past two seasons.

The moment was brief, but the message was clear. As Sanders stopped to admire a photograph of Muhammad Ali, he didn’t hesitate to name the boxing legend as his favorite athlete of all time.

Muhammad Ali, heavyweight boxing contender, poses for a photo while working out at Headline Gym. Oct. 5, 1961 | Charles Pence/The Courier-Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ali’s influence doesn’t just live on through Deion. It’s woven into his son Shedeur’s approach now, too — and into the identity Colorado football has embraced under "Coach Prime."

Muhammad Ali and the Blueprint for Confidence

World heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali speaks during a press conference at the historical Jubilee Hall on the campus of Fisk University on April 23, 1975. Ali is in town to take part in a special television taping involving Fisk's musical organizations. | Frank Empson / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Muhammad Ali wasn’t merely dominant in the ring. He redefined what it meant to be an athlete with a voice, a presence, and an unshakable belief in self. Ali understood that greatness was as much mental as physical — and that confidence could become a competitive weapon.

It's a philosophy that mirrors Deion Sanders’ own career.

As one of the most accomplished athletes in American sports history, playing in both the MLB and NFL at the same time, Sanders never separated preparation from bravado. He spoke boldly, dressed boldly, and played boldly — but only because the work supported it. Like Ali, his confidence wasn’t performance. It was conviction.

Oct 26, 1997; Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders (21) walks off the field during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Veterans Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

At Colorado, that mindset has become cultural currency. Sanders arrived in Boulder and encouraged players to believe loudly, compete relentlessly, and carry themselves like they belong.

It seems Ali wasn’t just Deion’s favorite athlete. He was also a role model for the Buffs' coach.

Shedeur Sanders, Inheritance, and Identity

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

That same appreciation is evident in the Browns rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

From the moment he stepped on campus at Colorado, Shedeur carried himself with calm authority that his father described as "grown." He wasn’t rattled by expectations, criticism, or the constant pressure. He commanded the huddle, trusted his preparation, and embraced the massive responsibility — even when circumstances were far from ideal.

Behind an overmatched offensive line and under constant duress, Shedeur delivered accuracy, toughness, and late-game poise time and again—a service he's now providing to the Cleveland Browns.

The photograph of Ali hanging in his Cleveland home is symbolic. It reflects the admiration for an athlete who didn’t ask permission to be great — who believed first, spoke it, and then proved it.

A Standard Set

NFL legend Deion Sanders, right, gives his son Shedeur Sanders a pep talk before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After losing Shedeur and Travis Hunter, it's been a season of growing pains, injury turnover, and tough Saturdays. But the mindset in Boulder hasn't changed.

Under Deion Sanders, Colorado football has embraced a philosophy that mirrors Muhammad Ali’s own: prepare relentlessly, compete boldly, and never apologize for ambition. Confidence isn’t something to hide — it’s something to earn and carry.

With the addition of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, the Buffaloes are positioning themselves to re-establish that identity and push back toward Big 12 contention in 2026.

Muhammad Ali wasn't a footbal player, and he didn't wear the black and gold on Saturdays. But his influence lives on in Boulder — through a coach who demands accountability, and his son, whose confidence now travels with him to the next level.