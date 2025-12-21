Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Suffers Bloody Hand Injury vs. Bills
Shedeur Sanders is in the midst of trying to prove that he is the long-term answer at quarterback for the Browns. His next test arrived on Sunday in the form of a visiting Bills team for Cleveland’s Week 16 matchup. While the rookie quarterback started strong he suffered a bloody hand injury in the second quarter that took him out of the game.
Sanders began the day by leading the Browns on an opening touchdown drive by completing five passes, the final to fellow standout rookie Harold Fannin Jr. for six points. The second drive of the day didn’t go nearly as well; Sanders was intercepted after running back Quinshon Judkins let a pass bounce off his chest and into the air. Undeterred, Sanders led Cleveland down to Buffalo’s goal line on his third possession before the injury bug struck.
Sanders was unexpectedly subbed out with the Browns facing a goal-to-go situation in a 13-7 game. Dillon Gabriel trotted out and failed to get the offense across the goal line, but Andre Szmyt knocked a short kick through the uprights for a field goal. As this was happening the CBS cameras panned to the sideline where Sanders was spotted with trainers holding his hand gingerly.
A close-up shot showed Sanders bloodied his pinky finger on his throwing hand. He was quickly escorted to the locker room while Gabriel failed to convert on third down.
“(Sanders) rushed right off the field, headed to the locker room or the tent right now,” said CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn of the situation. “It's his pinkie finger. It appeared to be either the nail or the tip of the finger with some blood attached to it. Obviously in some pain and came right off.”
It’s a tough break for Sanders. He started his NFL career as the fourth QB on Cleveland’s depth chart and worked his way up to the starting role thanks to a combination of injuries, trades, and subpar play by Gabriel when he was starting. He was playing well against the Bills prior to hurting his finger, completing 10 of 13 passes for 109 yards to go with his touchdown pass and interception.
But he didn’t let it keep him down for long. He returned to the field in time to line up under center for the Browns’ next possession. CBS showed his bandaged pinky as he retook the field.
Sanders returned to his efforts to lead the Browns to an upset victory over the Bills without missing much time at all.