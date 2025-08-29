How Deion Sanders Turned Boulder Into One of College Football’s Elite Destinations
Walking into Folsom Field on a crisp fall Saturday, with the Flatirons towering in the background, is an experience like no other in college football, and now Boulder has the national recognition to back it up.
This week, The Washington Post unveiled its list of the top 10 best college football towns in America, drawing on decades of gameday experience from its sports staff.
Boulder, home of the Colorado Buffaloes, earned a spot at No. 9. But is the ranking more about the city itself, or the “Prime Effect”?
Prime Effect on the Rise
The Washington Post's ranking cites the historic Folsom Field and its breathtaking setting against the Flatirons as central to Boulder’s charm.
Yet it’s impossible to separate Boulder’s recent surge in national attention from the arrival of coach Deion Sanders. Since taking over the program in 2023, "Coach Prime" has turned CU football into a spectacle that resonates far beyond the Rocky Mountains.
With his charisma, celebrity presence, and relentless confidence, Sanders has brought a new energy to Boulder, making the gameday experience bigger, louder, and more visible than ever before.
And with another sold-out season opener set for Friday night against Georgia Tech, the “Prime Effect” certainly shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
How He Did It
Sanders’ transformation of Boulder into a true football destination comes down to more than charisma and confidence — it’s also been about results.
And "Coach Prime" has proven he can elevate top-tier talent to its highest potential. Two-way star Travis Hunter, who captured the Heisman Trophy Award in 2025, became the poster child for Sanders’ ability to develop generational players on both sides of the ball.
But "Coach Prime's" influence stretches far beyond the football field. In an era defined by Name, Image, and Likeness, (NIL) deals and a cutthroat recruiting market, Sanders has positioned Colorado as a premier landing spot for elite prospects.
His unique mix of NFL coaching pedigree, marketability, and pro-style program has made Boulder not just a top place to play football, but also offers one of the largest platforms for athletes to build their brands.
That blend of pro-style development and top-level exposure — backed by the credibility of wins and star power — is what vaulted Boulder into the conversation as one of college football’s elite destinations.
The Fans Experience
While the Post’s staff placed Boulder in the top 10, the publication also asked readers to weigh in on their favorite college football towns.
More than 600 fans responded, and on that list, Boulder came in at No. 15.
While slightly lower than the staff poll, the fan ranking underscores how CU’s national profile is still on the rise under "Coach Prime's" leadership.
For Colorado athletic director Rick George, improving the game day environment for the Buffs' widening fan base remains a top priority.
George recently announced several exciting upgrades to the fan experience at Folsom Field this season, including more in-stadium amenities and enhanced entertainment elements such as drone shows and military flyovers.
The upgraded fan experience, paired with a team Sanders calls his best yet, promises another can’t-miss night in Boulder this Friday.
A Historic Season Opener
The timing of Boulder’s recognition couldn’t be better. The Buffaloes open their 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech in a matchup layered with history.
The two programs famously split the 1990 national championship, a debate that has lingered for decades. Now, for the first time, the Buffaloes and Yellow Jackets will meet on the field to settle the score.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Boulder and will air live on ESPN, with fans expected to pack Folsom for what will be one of the most anticipated openers in college football.