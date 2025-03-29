Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Contract Extension Buyout Details

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes announced a massive contract extension on Friday that will keep "Coach Prime" in Boulder through the 2029 college football season. The new deal also features an initially hefty buyout that declines each year he stays at Colorado.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders announced a significant contract extension that will make "Coach Prime" one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. Fresh off a 9-4 season in 2024, Sanders agreed to a five-year, $54 million deal.

Although Colorado fans hope it never comes into play, Sanders' contract includes a formal buyout agreement that decreases each year he stays in Boulder. This is typical for college football coaches' contracts and helps the school mitigate losses in case of sudden departure.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders paces the field during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

According to Sportico, Sanders would owe CU $12 million in "liquidated damages" if he terminates his new contract on or before Dec. 31, 2025. Every year, Sanders' buyout number drops by at least $1 million. The buyout drops to $10 million before Dec. 31, 2026; $6 million before Dec. 31, 2027; $4 million before Dec. 31, 2028; and $3 million before Dec. 31, 2029. Sanders' old contract buyout was set at $8 million if he left Colorado before the conclusion of 2025.

The buyout would only come into play if Sanders accepts "alternate employment as a coach at the collegiate or at the non-amateur level." The new contract also allows Sanders' potential new employer to pay the buyout. "Coach Prime" received some interest from NFL teams earlier this offseason but ultimately decided to stay at Colorado and coach without his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

Sanders' contract also features several performance incentives, including a $400,000 bonus for winning the conference championship game or appearing in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Colorado athletic director Rick George, who spearheaded Sanders' hiring in 2022, spoke on the impact and expectations of his head football coach.

"Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power," George said. "This extension not only recognizes Coach's incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come."  

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George celebrates a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders also expressed his desire to continue Colorado football's recent rapid growth. The Buffs won only one game in the season prior to Sanders' arrival but secured four victories in 2023 and nine this past year.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

