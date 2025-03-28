What To Watch For At Colorado Buffaloes' Pro Day
In less than one month, the Colorado Buffaloes are expected to have multiple players selected in the NFL draft for the first time since 2020. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter are both first-round locks, but several other Buffs will look to prove their worth at Colorado's pro day on April 4.
Labeled as an "NFL Showcase," 16 draft-eligible Buffs are set to showcase their abilities with a bevy of scouts in attendance. Coach Deion Sanders is expecting representatives from all 32 NFL teams, and the NFL Network will broadcast the event for two hours.
Here are five storylines for Colorado's talent-laden pro day:
Help from Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders, a projected top-five draft pick, did not have to commit to throwing in Colorado's pro day. His college career speaks for itself. However, after skipping the NFL scouting combine and the Big 12 pro day, Sanders is doing his Colorado teammates a favor by throwing on April 4. Wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard should all benefit from a familiar arm tossing passes.
Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is also slated to attend, bringing even more eyeballs to his Colorado teammates needing a big pro day.
Can Jimmy Horn Jr. improve his 40 time?
One of the fastest wide receivers in college football last season, Jimmy Horn Jr. wasn't at his best during last month's NFL scouting combine, running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. For those who watched Horn closely during his two years in Boulder, that time doesn't do his true speed justice.
Even Deion Sanders Jr. said Horn has room to improve.
Horn will get a needed opportunity to shave some time off his 40 at Colorado's pro day.
Time to shine, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig
Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig was arguably snubbed from the NFL scouting combine, but the Buffs' defensive leader can make a strong impression on scouts in Boulder next week. This past season, Silmon-Craig led the Buffs with 93 total tackles, including 10 for a loss, and snagged an interception in the Alamo Bowl.
Will Shilo Sanders' work pay off?
While speaking with the media earlier this month, "Coach Prime" shared that his son and Colorado safety Shilo Sanders has benefited from working with strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. Shilo had an up-and-down 2024 season, but he'll draw plenty of attention from scouts.
"Shilo is working his butt off," Deion Sanders said. "I can't wait to see him run the 40 (yard dash) and do his drills because he's been working with Swasey and all that. I can't wait to see how sharp he is."
Other players to watch
Other participating Colorado players to monitor include defensive end BJ Green II, linebacker LaVonta Bentley, offensive lineman Justin Mayers and defensive tackles Chidozie Nwankwo and Shane Cokes. All five are worthy of NFL attention, and they'll get plenty at CU's star-studded pro day.
Safeties Travis Jay and Herman Smith III, punter Mark Vassett and offensive lineman Kardell Thomas are also expected to work out.