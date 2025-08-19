Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Makes Unique College Football List
Following the 2022 college football season, the Colorado Buffaloes made a swing in the coaching carousel, bringing in Deion Sanders from Jackson State. Since Sanders has joined the Buffaloes, not only has he helped turn a one-win team into a winning program, but he has also helped Colorado gain national attention.
Sanders is entering his third season with Colorado, and the excitement is still there. The Athletic released a list of the most interesting people in college football, and to no surprise, Sanders is on the list.
Sanders Among Most Interesting People In College Football
Sanders was one of six head coaches to make the list of the most interesting people. The other coaches to be named were North Carolina’s Bill Belichick, Texas Tech's Joey McGuire, Penn State's James Franklin, South Carolina's Shane Beamer, and Illinois' Bret Bielema.
Sanders has had star power since he played in the NFL, but his being deemed one of the most interesting people goes beyond stardom.
“A lot of people in college football would have bet a lot of years ago that Sanders wouldn’t still be coaching Colorado at this point,” The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode wrote. “But here he is, watching Travis Hunter and son Shedeur Sanders from afar, fighting through cancer and trying to prove this program has substance and staying power. It’s hard not to respect that.”
After the 2024 season, there was speculation that Sanders would not stay with the Colorado Buffaloes, with a possible move to the NFL. The reason was due to former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders moving on and joining the Cleveland Browns.
Sanders proved many wrong, signing an extension with the Colorado Buffaloes, keeping him as the head coach through the 2029 college football season. Sanders put rumors of him leaving the Buffaloes to rest, and is ready to show that he can coach a team without his son, or star wide receiver and cornerback, Travis Hunter.
MORE: Updated Cleveland Browns Quarterback Stats: Shedeur Sanders Falling Behind?
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes Plagued By Injury At Key Position Group
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Addresses 'Tough' Quarterback Cuts
MORE: Deion Sanders Strikes New NIL Deal, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruiting Power
In addition to the idea that Sanders would step down due to no longer coaching his son, the Colorado coach has been dealing with significant health issues this offseason. After spending many weeks away from the team throughout the summer, Sanders revealed his bladder was removed after a tumor was found. Sanders revealed that he battled and beat cancer while speaking at the Big 12 media day.
"I always knew I was gonna coach again," Sanders said at the Big 12 media day. "It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again."
Sanders Adds Spark To Colorado Buffaloes
Sanders has been one of the most outspoken people in football since he was a player. While it has made him a polarizing figure, he has stayed true to being his authentic self. Sanders played with Florida State before becoming a first-round draft pick in 1989, selected by the Atlanta Falcons.
He was a high-profile player coming out of college, earning endorsements and being a well-known athlete. Sanders has stayed true to himself to this day, bringing the stardom to the Colorado Buffaloes.
When Sanders began coaching Colorado, not only did he help the Buffaloes win more games, but he brought national attention to Boulder. This has helped the program make changes to better the team and fan experience.
Sanders is now preparing for his first season coaching the Buffaloes without his son at quarterback, but has the confidence that Colorado can have a strong season.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on Friday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. MT.