Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State Coaches Compared By Transfer Receiver Hykeem Williams
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Hykeem Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 19, and the transfer product from Florida State was asked how his time in Boulder, Colorado, compares to his time spent with the Seminoles.
Hykeem Williams Compares Colorado, Florida State
Williams played for Florida State from 2023-24, and he noted the difference between the two programs' respective coaching staffs.
"More development. More, more, more development," said Williams.
"Coming here you're just around so much guys that have been there. There were guys that have been there at Florida State but here it's just on another level," Williams continued. "You got three gold jackets, you got NFL guys that come in, Hall of Famers that even come in still to just pour in us and help us to be great and succeed."
By "gold jackets," Williams is referring to the three Pro Football Hall of Famers on Colorado's coaching staff: head coach Deion Sanders, running backs coach Marshall Faulk, and defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp.
Faulk and "Coach Prime" were inducted in the same year, 2011, while Sapp joined the Hall of Fame in 2013. Colorado's coaching staff has other NFL experience outside of those three legends. Williams' position coach, Buffaloes wide receivers coach Jason Phillips played for the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons.
In addition, Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis, assistant offensive line coach Andre Gurode, and defensive line coach Domata Peko are some of the other Buffaloes coaches with NFL experience.
Colorado's NFL pedigree did not only attract Williams out of the portal. Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown reiterated Williams' feelings about the Hall of Fame status that sits on the coaching staff at Colorado:
"As I entered the transfer portal and was making a decision, I was talking to them (Horn and Weaver) throughout the process. Last year, I was watching their games, I was watching the content that they was having out. "The Hall of Fame coaching staff is unbelievable. I've never seen a bunch of gold jackets in one (coaching staff). That's unbelievable. That was a huge decision on my coming to Colorado," Brown said, per DNVR Buffs.
Hykeem Williams' Recruitment
As a member of the 2023 recruiting class, Hykeem Williams was a five-star wide receiver prospect, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He was the No. 30 prospect overall in the class of 2023, the No. 3 wide receiver recruit, and the No. 8 player from the state of Florida.
He chose to play for the Seminoles and Florida State coach Mike Norvell, but Williams chose to enter the transfer portal after his second season in Tallahassee, Florida. In his two years with the Seminoles, Williams logged 21 total receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns over 17 games.
Can Williams prove his five-star status in Colorado's offense? The Buffaloes had three receivers selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the most of any program.