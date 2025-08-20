Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State Coaches Compared By Transfer Receiver Hykeem Williams

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Hykeem Williams started his college football career with the Florida State Seminoles. What did Williams say when asked to compare his experience in the ACC vs. his time in Boulder, Colorado with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders?

Charlie Viehl

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Hykeem Williams spoke to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 19, and the transfer product from Florida State was asked how his time in Boulder, Colorado, compares to his time spent with the Seminoles.

Hykeem Williams Compares Colorado, Florida State

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheel
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. r / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Williams played for Florida State from 2023-24, and he noted the difference between the two programs' respective coaching staffs.

"More development. More, more, more development," said Williams.

"Coming here you're just around so much guys that have been there. There were guys that have been there at Florida State but here it's just on another level," Williams continued. "You got three gold jackets, you got NFL guys that come in, Hall of Famers that even come in still to just pour in us and help us to be great and succeed."

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

By "gold jackets," Williams is referring to the three Pro Football Hall of Famers on Colorado's coaching staff: head coach Deion Sanders, running backs coach Marshall Faulk, and defensive pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp.

MORE: Updated Cleveland Browns Quarterback Stats: Shedeur Sanders Falling Behind?

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes Plagued By Injury At Key Position Group

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Addresses 'Tough' Quarterback Cuts

MORE: Deion Sanders Strikes New NIL Deal, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruiting Power

Faulk and "Coach Prime" were inducted in the same year, 2011, while Sapp joined the Hall of Fame in 2013. Colorado's coaching staff has other NFL experience outside of those three legends. Williams' position coach, Buffaloes wide receivers coach Jason Phillips played for the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons.

In addition, Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis, assistant offensive line coach Andre Gurode, and defensive line coach Domata Peko are some of the other Buffaloes coaches with NFL experience.

Colorado's NFL pedigree did not only attract Williams out of the portal. Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown reiterated Williams' feelings about the Hall of Fame status that sits on the coaching staff at Colorado:

"As I entered the transfer portal and was making a decision, I was talking to them (Horn and Weaver) throughout the process. Last year, I was watching their games, I was watching the content that they was having out. "The Hall of Fame coaching staff is unbelievable. I've never seen a bunch of gold jackets in one (coaching staff). That's unbelievable. That was a huge decision on my coming to Colorado," Brown said, per DNVR Buffs.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) before a game against the Memphis Tiger
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Hykeem Williams' Recruitment

As a member of the 2023 recruiting class, Hykeem Williams was a five-star wide receiver prospect, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He was the No. 30 prospect overall in the class of 2023, the No. 3 wide receiver recruit, and the No. 8 player from the state of Florida.

He chose to play for the Seminoles and Florida State coach Mike Norvell, but Williams chose to enter the transfer portal after his second season in Tallahassee, Florida. In his two years with the Seminoles, Williams logged 21 total receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns over 17 games.

Can Williams prove his five-star status in Colorado's offense? The Buffaloes had three receivers selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the most of any program.

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football