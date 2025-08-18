Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Quarterback Recruit Over Texas Longhorns?
The Colorado Buffaloes are offering many of the top prospects from the recruiting class of 2027. One of the top targets for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes is four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant.
Bryant is one of the most sought-after recruits from the class of 2027. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 39 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 quarterback, and the No. 7 player from Texas.
Colorado Offers Bryant
Bryant posted on social media that the Colorado Buffaloes gave him an offer. Colorado Director of Player Personnel Corey Phillips was the one to speak to Bryant before the Buffaloes gave the four-star quarterback an offer.
In Bryant’s post, he added a photo of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, flexing his watch, celebrating after a game with Colorado.
Several schools have been interested in Bryant early in the process, but he has focused on the Texas Longhorns, Florida State Seminoles, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, per On3. It will take a lot for Sanders and the Buffaloes to lure Bryant away from his home state, but with the staff in Colorado and depending on how the season goes, the program can make a strong push.
NIL and Recruitment Timeline For Bryant
As a top prospect in the era of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, money could play a factor in Bryant’s recruitment, but it will not control his decision.
“I really just want to win football games and go to an organization where I feel I need to be at and get that school to the top,” Bryant told On3. “I feel like I could do that at any place, that’s really what I worry about. The money is only a small part.”
Bryant is a natural athlete who is also a strong basketball player, but he has shifted his attention solely to football. Bryant added that he is looking to make his decision by the end of October, around Halloween. While a flip could always happen after his announcement, the Buffaloes have a couple of months to make a strong push for the elite quarterback recruit.
Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Outlook
If the Buffaloes land Bryant, Colorado would be set at the quarterback position for the next several years. Heading into the 2025 college football season, the Buffaloes have two talented quarterbacks, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and true freshman Julian Lewis.
No matter which quarterback earns the most playing time this season, Lewis will have a full year of development before potentially taking over the team in 2026. As a coach, Sanders has proven he will play his athletes, and that is one of the reasons he does not recruit a large quantity of players.
If Bryant were to commit to the Colorado Buffaloes, he would not have to wait long to earn playing time, even if he does not start right away. Colorado has had strong success developing players, and with an NFL-experienced coaching staff, it is an enticing place to play.
Colorado Class of 2027
The Colorado Buffaloes have not received a commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, but are targeting the quarterback position heavily. In addition to offering Bryant, the team has offered four other quarterbacks, two of whom are also four-star recruits: Trae Taylor and Peyton Houston.
The Buffaloes have only just sent an offer to Bryant. One of the next steps to landing the elite quarterback recruit will be to get him in Boulder for a visit. With Bryant not looking to make his decision until the end of October, Sanders and the Buffaloes have time to impress the four-star recruit.