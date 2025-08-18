Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?

The Colorado Buffaloes' season opener is rapidly approaching, but has coach Deion Sanders found his new starting quarterback? Some believe that 'Coach Prime' and the Buffaloes have made a decision.

Ben Armendariz

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
BOULER–– Colorado Buffaloes fans have anxiously awaited coach Deion Sanders to name a successor to Shedeur Sanders, the legendary quarterback who electrified Folsom Field and is now beginning his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on against the Philade
Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With two elite talents in the quarterback room, “Coach Prime” hasn’t had an easy decision to make, even despite the vast experience difference between senior quarterback Kaidon Salter and 17-year-old freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis, one of the most highly-touted recruits in the class of 2025.

However, with under two weeks to go before the season kicks off in Boulder, long-time Colorado Buffs beat writer Brian Howell and Mat Smith believe the Buffs have found their man under center for the season ahead.

Finding A Successor

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"It's clear to me that this is Kaidon Salter's offense. He is the guy for the time being," Howell told Mat Smith during the latest episode of The Prime Time Night Owls Podcast. "I would be absolutely stunned if he's not the quarterback on August 29 against Georgia Tech."

Salter’s edge stems not just from his maturity and game experience, but from the trust he’s been given in practice. Smith added context to Howell’s observations, pointing to how reps have been divided throughout camp.

"Kaidon has been the only one so far that we've seen get reps with that first team offensive line and no reps with the second team," Smith explained.

Howell agreed, noting the distribution of reps has been consistent and telling. "Yeah, there's been a couple of times I've seen JuJu with the first team offensive line," he said. "But to your point, I've never seen Kaidon with the second team."   

Smith also highlighted the way the offense is being tailored as a sign of direction, explaining that Colorado’s offensive schemes in camp have leaned heavily into the strengths of the dual-threat quarterback.

Salter, known for his ability to escape pressure and make plays with his legs, appears to be at the center of that approach. With an improved offensive line and an emphasis on running the ball, the Buffs seem intent on building an attack that maximizes Salter's athleticism while giving him the confidence to command the huddle.

Adding a full arsenal of offensive weapons to his disposal, Salter could also unleash a version of the dual-threat quarterback reminiscent of his standout 2023 season, when he threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Not So Distant Future

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While Salter looks to have secured the starting job come week 1, Lewis remains a critical part of Colorado’s future. The five-star freshman has shown raw passing talent and poise that's impossible to ignore for his age.

Coaches and teammates alike have remarked on his composure and arm talent, traits that bode well for the Buffs in the long term. For offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, the challenge won’t be if Lewis plays, but how soon and in what situations.

The Road Ahead

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Replacing Shedeur Sanders was never going to be easy. He was not only the face of the Buffaloes’ resurgence but also the on-field leader who brought stability during a transformative era in Boulder.

Now, Colorado faces the task of building on that momentum while ushering in a new chapter at quarterback.

All signs point to Salter leading the offense when Colorado takes on Georgia Tech at Folsom Field on Aug. 29. While Lewis waits in the wings, Salter’s experience, paired with an offense designed to showcase his mobility, sets the stage for an exciting start to the 2025 season.

