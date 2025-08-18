Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?
BOULER–– Colorado Buffaloes fans have anxiously awaited coach Deion Sanders to name a successor to Shedeur Sanders, the legendary quarterback who electrified Folsom Field and is now beginning his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.
With two elite talents in the quarterback room, “Coach Prime” hasn’t had an easy decision to make, even despite the vast experience difference between senior quarterback Kaidon Salter and 17-year-old freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis, one of the most highly-touted recruits in the class of 2025.
However, with under two weeks to go before the season kicks off in Boulder, long-time Colorado Buffs beat writer Brian Howell and Mat Smith believe the Buffs have found their man under center for the season ahead.
Finding A Successor
"It's clear to me that this is Kaidon Salter's offense. He is the guy for the time being," Howell told Mat Smith during the latest episode of The Prime Time Night Owls Podcast. "I would be absolutely stunned if he's not the quarterback on August 29 against Georgia Tech."
Salter’s edge stems not just from his maturity and game experience, but from the trust he’s been given in practice. Smith added context to Howell’s observations, pointing to how reps have been divided throughout camp.
"Kaidon has been the only one so far that we've seen get reps with that first team offensive line and no reps with the second team," Smith explained.
Howell agreed, noting the distribution of reps has been consistent and telling. "Yeah, there's been a couple of times I've seen JuJu with the first team offensive line," he said. "But to your point, I've never seen Kaidon with the second team."
Smith also highlighted the way the offense is being tailored as a sign of direction, explaining that Colorado’s offensive schemes in camp have leaned heavily into the strengths of the dual-threat quarterback.
Salter, known for his ability to escape pressure and make plays with his legs, appears to be at the center of that approach. With an improved offensive line and an emphasis on running the ball, the Buffs seem intent on building an attack that maximizes Salter's athleticism while giving him the confidence to command the huddle.
Adding a full arsenal of offensive weapons to his disposal, Salter could also unleash a version of the dual-threat quarterback reminiscent of his standout 2023 season, when he threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns.
The Not So Distant Future
While Salter looks to have secured the starting job come week 1, Lewis remains a critical part of Colorado’s future. The five-star freshman has shown raw passing talent and poise that's impossible to ignore for his age.
Coaches and teammates alike have remarked on his composure and arm talent, traits that bode well for the Buffs in the long term. For offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, the challenge won’t be if Lewis plays, but how soon and in what situations.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
The Road Ahead
Replacing Shedeur Sanders was never going to be easy. He was not only the face of the Buffaloes’ resurgence but also the on-field leader who brought stability during a transformative era in Boulder.
Now, Colorado faces the task of building on that momentum while ushering in a new chapter at quarterback.
All signs point to Salter leading the offense when Colorado takes on Georgia Tech at Folsom Field on Aug. 29. While Lewis waits in the wings, Salter’s experience, paired with an offense designed to showcase his mobility, sets the stage for an exciting start to the 2025 season.