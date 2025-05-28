What Big 12 Coaches Said About Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Culture
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is heading into his third season with the program. Sanders joined the Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season and helped turn a one-win team into a winning program.
Several Big 12 coaches spoke to Athlon Sports to give their honest opinions about each team in the conference. The comments were all kept anonymous and many discussed the roster turnovers on the team.
“It’s still a circus,” one coach told Athlon. “That’s not an insult to Deion [Sanders], but it is.”
The Buffaloes lost several players following the 2024 season, including many offensive players. Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter have both moved on to the NFL. While Sanders and Hunter may be the most notable Colorado players in the draft, wide receivers LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr. also moved on to the league.
In 2024, the leading rusher for the Buffaloes was Isaiah Augustave who entered the transfer portal as well as offensive linemen Zack Owens and Cash Cleveland. There were also key players on the defense who entered the portal, such as cornerback Colton Hood, which leaves the Buffaloes having to fill many holes.
“It will be interesting to see how Deion manages the culture here,” another coach said. “This is a roster with big holes and a lot of questions.”
Despite the losses, Colorado has brought in several players through recruiting and the portal. Some of the notable incoming four-star recruits are quarterback Julian Lewis, wide receiver Adrian Wilson, and offensive tackle Carde Smith.
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
Through the portal, the Buffaloes acquired wide receiver Hykeem Williams, defensive back John Slaughter, and offensive tackle Larry Johnson III. Sanders and the Buffaloes worked to bring in talented athletes, now it has to translate onto the field.
The transfer portal losses were a common aspect that Big 12 coaches spoke to Athlon about, mainly with concerns on the offensive line. With a new quarterback under center, the line needs to be ready to protect a player learning the offense.
“They’ve turned over a ton in the portal,” one Big 12 coach said. “And they’re trying to make it out like it’s a competition-based result, but they’re really going to struggle on the offensive line because of transfers again.”
While the Hunter is off to the NFL, the Buffaloes have built up their secondary depth. Cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge are set to return to the Buffaloes. One coach argues the Buffaloes have an underrated secondary, and it’s the strength of the team.
“[Travis] Hunter is so good, he overshadowed a really good position group in the secondary,” one coach told Athlon. “Right now, that is their strength. If they can rework the front, the defense might be better overall.”
The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2024 season with a 7-2 conference record, going 9-4 overall. The team ended at No. 4 in the Big 12 conference but was one of the top teams. Sanders has a lot to figure out, but with his experience and how he has proven he is a winning coach, the Colorado Buffaloes are still heading in the right direction.