Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter’s ‘Classy’ Wedding To Leanna Lenee Goes Viral
On Saturday, May 24, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter married his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. The No. 2 overall draft pick has been going viral for his classy wedding with Lenee.
The day started when Hunter gifted his now wife a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus. Lenee opened the gift in front of a crowd and was met with cheers and excitement from those there to support the two on their wedding day.
The excitement did not stop there. Later in the day, Hunter and Lenee stood in front of a massive wedding cake as the crowd celebrated the two and took photos and videos. Hunter and Leene met in high school, and she has been there to support him throughout the monumental moments of his football career so far.
Lenee was there to support Hunter in December during the Heisman Trophy ceremony and was met with online criticism for her stoic demeanor. Hunter defended her, saying she was being taken out of context. There are those online who still send hate towards Lenee, but Hunter and Lenee are now happily married.
It has been an exciting past couple of months for Hunter. In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy, Hunter had his number retired at Colorado. He then went on to be drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Soon after the draft, Hunter returned to Boulder to attend his graduation ceremony.
Hunter had a stellar 2024 season, playing both sides of the ball at a high level. As a wide receiver, he had 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Hunter finished with 35 total tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and 11 passes defended, earning the Heisman Trophy.
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
Hunter is entering his rookie season, and he is looking to help turn things around for the Jaguars, who finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record. The team hired coach Lion Coen and general manager James Gladstone in hopes of improving in 2025 and competing in the AFC South.
While Hunter is looking to play both wide receiver and corner in the NFL, the Jaguars plan to make him a wide receiver first but will give him a chance to play defense.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a former No. 1 overall pick, and while he is a talented athlete, the offense has not taken off yet under his leadership. Lawrence will now have two talented receivers to pass to when the 2025 season kicks off between Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr.
Lawrence passed for 2,045 yards last season and just 11 touchdowns. He finished the year with a 60.6 completion percentage. Though it took time for Thomas, he developed well throughout the season. Thomas led the team with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
“We just going to work, man,” Hunter said at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere about him and former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. “We both got our heads down and doing what we have to do. There’s a lot of doubters out there for him, and he’s going to go to work. I’m going to go to work and just going to do what we’ve always been doing.”
“We definitely got to be leaders, especially me,” Hunter said. “I was the number two overall pick, so I gotta come in and be a leader.”