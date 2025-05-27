Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Gets Tom Brady Comparison From LeSean McCoy
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been a main topic of discourse since the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders ended up falling to the fifth round and was selected by the Cleveland Browns.
Sanders was the second quarterback the Browns’ selected, drafting former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Since the draft, there has been anticipation surrounding where the quarterbacks will fall on the depth chart and who will start the 2025 season for Cleveland.
On Fox Sports’ The Facility, the panel discussed what the expectations should be for Sanders’ rookie season. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy had nothing but praise for Sanders, making a bold comparison, relating Sanders's work ethic to NFL legend Tom Brady.
“I know a lot of people been saying a lot of different things about Shedeur. But now I feel like they starting to really understand what’s really going on now,” McCoy said. “Now we get to it and the head coaches say ‘Hey you know, we going to split these reps up, man.’”
Ahead of the draft, there were multiple anonymous reports that Sanders was arrogant and did not take meetings seriously. One team that was reported to have a negative meeting with Sanders was the New York Giants. McCoy touched on those reports and acknowledged Sanders’ work ethic.
During rookie minicamp, Sanders could be seen being one of the last players to leave the field. With the chance to prove himself, the rookie quarterback is putting in the work and it is being noticed.
“But we going to give everybody a chance to start,” McCoy continued. “Because you see what that kid look like at practice, you seen his work ethic, everything you heard about him is not true right, don’t let the jewelry and the music and the swagger fool you. He a hard worker.”
“The head coach said, ‘Hey, he’s the first one in the building, he’s the last one to leave.’ Sounds like someone else I know. His name was Brady.”
Brady is one of the most notable late draft picks in NFL history. He was selected in the sixth round with the No. 199 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady went on to win seven Super Bowls through his 23-year NFL career.
While McCoy did not relate Sanders' on-field play to Brady, it was Brady's work ethic that helped him become a seven-time Super Bowl champion. If Sanders continues to work, he has the chance to become a top competitor in the NFL.
Sanders finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions and finished the season with a 74.0 passer rating. In addition to Sanders and Gabriel, the team also has veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Returning quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start the season on the Injured Reserve.
The competition for the starting quarterback is expected to be wide open as the team begins its OTAs. No matter Sanders’ draft pick, he is going to continue to work towards becoming the starter in 2025. Whether it be week one or by midseason, Sanders has the chance to be the No. 1 quarterback on Cleveland’s roster.
“The thing I love about Shedeur is he, he seems way more focused and like ‘I’m here and I ain’t here to be nobody’s backup.’ I think he gonna be starting the next five games man. First five games, maybe six games he going to be a starter,” McCoy said.