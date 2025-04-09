Drelon Miller Opens Up On Unexpected Appearance In Colorado Buffaloes' Pro Day
Only days before the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day last week, wide receiver Drelon Miller was in Dallas for spring break when he received an unexpected phone call from the team inviting him to participate in the "NFL Showcase."
As a true freshman, the invitation was far from expected, but Miller didn't want to let the unique opportunity pass him by. The young wide receiver quickly returned to Boulder and began preparing for the chance to catch passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders one final time before he enters the NFL.
"I get to Dallas working out and I get a call like, 'Hey, we need you to come in here for pro day.' I'm like, 'Huh?'" Miller said, per CU Sports Report's Nikki Edwards. "Two days later, I jumped on a flight, got back out here the week before and started training, getting right with him."
Miller was primarily utilized as a pseudo running back during Friday's pro day, but he did catch a deep ball from Sanders as countless NFL scouts and coaches watched closely. Miller's budding draft stock likely benefited with his name now better known among NFL higher-ups.
"It boosted me a lot," Miller said of the confidence he gained during pro day. "It was big with all the scouts out there, and just to experience all that and to be there with those guys. It's probably my last time on the field (with them) for a while, so I had a blast with them. It was so quiet and everybody was so serious. I was like, 'Let's have some fun.'"
As a true freshman last season, Miller finished with 32 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He also saw rushed for 10 yards on four carries.
During the pass-catching portion of the "NFL Showcase," Miller and Sanders were joined by former Colorado wide receivers Travis Hunter, Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester. With Hunter and Sanders projected as early first-round NFL Draft picks, the pass-catching drill was essentially catered toward helping Horn, Wester and Sheppard.
Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips displayed a sense of humor when speaking about Miller's unexpected pro day performance.
"It wasn't cool at all because he was in the backfield and I don't want to lose him early to the pros or to the backfield," Phillips joked (h/t DNVR Buffs). "No, it was good to see that. What that was was Shedeur basically having trust in him. To see his maturation when he first got here as a freshman to where he is now, where a guy that's a potential first-round draft pick believes in him enough to have him be part of his workout, that was pretty cool."
Miller will return to Folsom Field on April 19 for CU's Black and Gold Day spring football game.