Deion Sanders Turning Colorado Buffaloes Into NFL Talent Pipeline?
When the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their preseason schedules Saturday night, the matchup offered more than just a final tune-up before roster cuts.
It also served as a small showcase of coach Deion Sanders' “Prime Effect.”
On opposite sidelines were two former Colorado Buffaloes defensive standouts—Derrick McLendon of the Dolphins and BJ Green II of the Jaguars—each looking to carve out a more permanent role in the NFL.
Though they never played together in Boulder, their presence on the same field underscores what "Coach Prime" has been constructing in Colorado: a program that develops NFL-ready talent.
Derrick McLendon’s Journey
McLendon entered the NFL in 2024 as an undrafted free agent, initially signing with the Carolina Panthers before landing on Miami’s practice squad.
Now in his second year with the Dolphins, the former Buff again faces the daunting challenge of cracking a stacked lineup that features top talents like Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Chop Robinson.
Still, McLendon has shown flashes of potential. His quickness off the edge and ability to disrupt plays have given Miami reason to keep a close eye on him as depth along the defensive front becomes increasingly valuable over the course of a season.
BJ Green II Makes His Case
Across the field, BJ Green II was also aiming to make his presence felt. Signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent, Green entered the Dolphins matchup leading the league in pass-rush win rate at 34.8 percent. His seven quarterback pressures through the first two exhibition games ranked fifth among all players.
He only strengthened his case on Saturday night, recording two tackles and a sack in Jacksonville’s win.
For a player fighting for a roster spot, those numbers could go a long way toward convincing coaches that he belongs on the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster.
Green may have entered the league without much fanfare outside of Boulder, but his productivity speaks for itself.
Boulder to the NFL
McLendon and Green’s preseason performances are not isolated examples. After just two seasons at Colorado, Sanders already has a growing list of former Buffs making noise in the NFL.
Among them:
- Shedeur Sanders (quarterback, Browns)
- Travis Hunter (wide receiver/cornerback, Jaguars)
- LaJohntay Wester (wide receiver, Ravens)
- Jimmy Horn Jr. (wide receiver, Panthers)
- Will Sheppard (wide receiver, Packers)
- Xavier Weaver (wide receiver, Cardinals)
- Shilo Sanders (safety, Buccaneers)
- Cam Silmon-Craig (safety, Jaguars)
- BJ Green II (defensive end, Jaguars)
- Derrick McLendon (linebacker, Dolphins)
For a program that was struggling to produce consistent NFL talent before Sanders’ arrival, the change is striking.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
Future NFL Buffs
As the Buffs prepare for their season opener against Georgia Tech, a fresh group of prospects will try to prove they have the talent to follow in McLendon and Green’s footsteps.
Defensive back DJ McKinney, wide receivers Omarion Miller and Hykeem Williams, and Sincere Brown are among the names drawing early attention for their pro-caliber tools, quarterback Kaidon Salter adds even more intrigue as a dynamic playmaker behind center.
Sanders has made it clear that his mission in Boulder is not only to win games but also to prepare his players for the NFL.
“I want you to focus on the NFL, not the NIL,” Sanders said in 2022, a message he has echoed countless times since.
The Prime Effect
Saturday’s preseason meeting between McLendon and Green may not have been circled on most NFL fans’ calendars, but in Boulder, it carried symbolic weight.
It represented the start of something larger happening in Boulder, and proof that Sanders’ program is sending players into the league who can compete and contribute.
As “Coach Prime” enters his third season with the Buffaloes, the question is no longer whether he can produce NFL players, but how many more will follow.