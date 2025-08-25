Deion Sanders Unveils New Nike Shoes With Nod to Sons Shedeur, Shilo Sanders
This week, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders unveiled his latest Nike Air Diamond Turf “Must Be the Money” sneakers, a nostalgic nod to his music career, along with a post that also acknowledged his children.
"Coach Prime’s" post highlights his unique ability to blend his cultural influence and family ties into a single headline-grabbing moment.
For Nike, the shoe represents more than just a retro design; it’s a tribute to Sanders’ ability to transcend sports decades after his career as two-sport star.
Coach Prime’s Reflection
"Coach Prime" announced the release of his new sneakers with a post on social media, unveiling the shoes with a caption that blended gratitude, faith, and family.
“Thank u Lord for Sustaining me thru it all. Please cover my Kids and the multitudes that need & desire u Lord. ‘It Was Never Me THEREFORE it MUST’VE BEEN THE MONEY!’” Sanders wrote.
The post not only showcased "Coach Prime’s" trademark swagger, but his mention of his children also revealed how invested he remains in tracking his sons’ journeys through the NFL.
Family Ties
Sanders’ subtle mention of his sons is especially timely, as both are navigating the early challenges of making NFL rosters.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, drafted by the Cleveland Browns, has been adjusting to the rigors of training camp and preseason while managing media attention and a few minor injuries. Despite his most recent outing, in which he completed three of six passes for just 14 yards, Shedeur is still expected to make the Brown's final 53-man roster.
However, cornerback Shilo Sanders was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday following his ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct in Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Still, his NFL journey may not be over, as teams continue to shuffle rosters before the season opener.
A Nod to Music History
The “Must Be the Money” sneaker release captures a spirit that also introduces Sanders’ legacy to a new generation of fans who may only know him as "Coach Prime."
Back in 1994, Sanders released his debut rap album Prime Time under MC Hammer’s Bust It Records music label. The album’s lead single, “Must Be the Money,” became a cultural touchstone, boosted by heavy rotation on networks like MTV, BET, and VH1.
The flashy music video, featuring Sanders’ signature swagger, cemented his crossover appeal and showcased the entertainer behind the athlete.
More Than Shoes
At its core, the Air DT “Must Be the Money” shoes are about longevity.
Few athletes have been able to remain culturally relevant across three decades the way "Coach Prime" has. For Sanders, the shoe drop is not just a nostalgia play—it’s proof that his brand continues to resonate with fans of all ages.
In a sense, the “Must Be the Money” shoes are a metaphor for Sanders himself: bold, unforgettable, and impossible to ignore.