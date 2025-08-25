Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Unveils New Nike Shoes With Nod to Sons Shedeur, Shilo Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders announces his latest Nike Air DT 'Must Be the Money' sneakers, a callback to his music career, with a social media post that also included a nod to his sons and former Buffs, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

Ben Armendariz

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders unveiled his latest Nike Air Diamond Turf “Must Be the Money” sneakers, a nostalgic nod to his music career, along with a post that also acknowledged his children.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterba
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime’s" post highlights his unique ability to blend his cultural influence and family ties into a single headline-grabbing moment.

For Nike, the shoe represents more than just a retro design; it’s a tribute to Sanders’ ability to transcend sports decades after his career as two-sport star.

Coach Prime’s Reflection

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" announced the release of his new sneakers with a post on social media, unveiling the shoes with a caption that blended gratitude, faith, and family.

“Thank u Lord for Sustaining me thru it all. Please cover my Kids and the multitudes that need & desire u Lord. ‘It Was Never Me THEREFORE it MUST’VE BEEN THE MONEY!’” Sanders wrote.

The post not only showcased "Coach Prime’s" trademark swagger, but his mention of his children also revealed how invested he remains in tracking his sons’ journeys through the NFL.

Family Ties

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech. / Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders’ subtle mention of his sons is especially timely, as both are navigating the early challenges of making NFL rosters.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, drafted by the Cleveland Browns, has been adjusting to the rigors of training camp and preseason while managing media attention and a few minor injuries. Despite his most recent outing, in which he completed three of six passes for just 14 yards, Shedeur is still expected to make the Brown's final 53-man roster.

Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts during the second half against t
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

However, cornerback Shilo Sanders was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday following his ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct in Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Still, his NFL journey may not be over, as teams continue to shuffle rosters before the season opener.

MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich

MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut

MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll

MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut

A Nod to Music History

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the Un
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

The “Must Be the Money” sneaker release captures a spirit that also introduces Sanders’ legacy to a new generation of fans who may only know him as "Coach Prime."

Back in 1994, Sanders released his debut rap album Prime Time under MC Hammer’s Bust It Records music label. The album’s lead single, “Must Be the Money,” became a cultural touchstone, boosted by heavy rotation on networks like MTV, BET, and VH1.

The flashy music video, featuring Sanders’ signature swagger, cemented his crossover appeal and showcased the entertainer behind the athlete.

More Than Shoes

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the sneakers worn by Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders befor
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the sneakers worn by Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At its core, the Air DT “Must Be the Money” shoes are about longevity.

Few athletes have been able to remain culturally relevant across three decades the way "Coach Prime" has. For Sanders, the shoe drop is not just a nostalgia play—it’s proof that his brand continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

In a sense, the “Must Be the Money” shoes are a metaphor for Sanders himself: bold, unforgettable, and impossible to ignore.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football