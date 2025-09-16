Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Addresses Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Plans Moving Forward

Amid a difficult start to the season, coach Deion Sanders addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 4 game against the Wyoming Cowboys. "Coach Prime" revealed that he "most definitely" has a solidified plan at quarterback.

Jack Carlough

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Now sitting 1-2, the Colorado Buffaloes have yet to find a reliable starting quarterback heading into their Week 4 game against the Wyoming Cowboys. Still, the season is young, and coach Deion Sanders shared Tuesday that he "most definitely" has plans in place at quarterback.

"Coach Prime" didn't reveal who he'll start against Wyoming, but Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is the likely favorite over Ryan Staub and Julian "JuJu" Lewis. Salter started Colorado's first two games, throwing for 261 yards and one touchdown.

Deion Sanders Speaks On Quarterback Situation

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Early in his weekly press conference on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" was asked to share what he's looking for out of his quarterbacks.

"Leadership and consistency," Sanders said. "That's it. That ain't much to ask for. Leadership and consistency. I look for that for everyone, every man, every woman that's involved in their life."

Neither Staub nor Salter have played consistently enough to grab the starting job, and Lewis saw only a couple of drives against Delaware in Week 2. Ideally, whoever "Coach Prime" rolls with against Wyoming will stand out enough to solidify the starting job heading into a difficult stretch of Big 12 games.

For the third straigt week, Colorado's starting quarterback likely won't be known until pregame warmups on Saturday night.

Colorado Searching For Answers

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Stacy Sneed (21) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) defends during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As "Coach Prime" has preached since the start of fall camp, consistency is key for Colorado on both sides of the ball. The Buffs have shown glimpses of their potential, but inopportune mistakes and underperforming players have ultimately held them back.

"We're not struggling. We're getting our butts kicked," Sanders said after the Houston loss, per BuffsTV. "You don't have to be polite with me, you don't have to sugarcoat it. I come from a momma who kept it like that with me. We are getting our butts kicked. We are not successful on either side of the ball as we would wish to be."

Examining The Wyoming Cowboys

Sep 13, 2025; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Terron Kellman (5) reacts following his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wyoming is 2-1 on the season after early wins over Akron and Northern Iowa and a Week 3 loss to the Big 12's Utah Utes. Early on, the Cowboys' defense has been a step above their offense, as they've yet to score or allow more than 31 points.

Sophomore Kaden Anderson hasn't exactly impressed as Wyoming's starting quarterback with his 58.5 completion percentage, three touchdowns and two interceptions through three games. The former three-star prospect has relied heavily on wide receiver Chris Durr Jr., who leads the Cowboys with 17 catches for 284 yards.

Defensively, safety Andrew Johnson and linebackers Brayden Johnson and Evan Eller lead Wyoming with 20 total tackles apiece. Johnson and Eller have also each recorded an interception.

In a series that dates back to 1900, Colorado is 24-2-1 against the Cowboys, with Wyoming's last win coming in 1982.

