Colorado Quarterback Ryan Staub’s Struggles Highlight Buffaloes' Offensive Woes
The Colorado Buffaloes turned in one of their slowest outings of the season in a 36-20 loss to the Houston Cougars. From the start, the game never really felt within reach for Coach Deion Sanders’ team as they struggled to get settled.
This wasn’t the same Houston team from recent years. Willie Fritz has the Cougars playing with energy, and it showed as they jumped out early and never let up. The win moved Houston to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
On the Colorado side, the offense led by new starting quarterback Ryan Staub couldn’t get much going. At one point in the third quarter, the Buffaloes ran just five plays, and late into the second half, they had only 17 total yards.
The defense didn’t offer much relief, either. Houston quarterback Connor Weigman threw for 222 yards and added two rushing scores, while the Cougars piled up 209 yards on the ground and controlled the game’s tempo.
“It wasn’t good … I’m at a loss for words,” Sanders said. “No one could’ve told me the game was going to turn out like this. I take full responsibility. We gotta do better preparing our kids.”
For Sanders, the loss brings an early reality check. With Staub still finding his way as the starter, the Buffaloes need to adjust quickly as Big 12 play ramps up.
Ryan Staub Can’t Find His Footing in Loss to Cougars
Staub showed some flashes against Delaware, but his first real road test told a different story. Houston’s defense came after him from the jump, forcing rushed throws and keeping Colorado’s offense out of rhythm all night.
Staub threw for 204 yards and a touchdown, but he also had two interceptions and averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt. The Buffaloes couldn’t get into a rhythm and struggled to keep drives alive when they needed them most.
“(Ryan) Staub didn’t play well … I saw what you saw,” Deion Sanders said.
Now it’s about how quickly Staub and the Buffaloes can bounce back. The Big 12 isn’t slowing down, and he’ll need to get up to speed fast.
Is It Julian Lewis Time?
With the way the season has started for Sanders and the Buffaloes, the road ahead isn’t getting any easier.
That naturally raises the question: Is it time to turn to five-star freshman Julian Lewis for the rest of the year?
Colorado probably isn’t in a position to contend in the Big 12 anymore this season, but with Lewis expected to take over as the starter next year, there’s an argument for getting him on the field now.
The offense badly needs a spark, and Lewis might be the one to provide it while picking up valuable game reps along the way. At the very least, playing him would give the Buffaloes a glimpse of what’s coming — and maybe the jolt they need right now.
How Much Pressure Is Deion Sanders Under?
Sanders is under a ton of pressure to turn things around. Without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the big question is whether he can win without his former star players.
So far, the season hasn’t offered many answers. The quarterback rotation with Julian Lewis, Ryan Staub, and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter just hasn’t clicked yet, and after a nine-win season last year, it feels like the program might be sliding backward.
Time is running out, and how Sanders reacts — getting the offense moving and keeping the team on track — could end up defining this season.