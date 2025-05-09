Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes To Host Four-Star Cornerback Recruit Dorian Barney

Ball-hawking cornerback recruit Dorian Barney has lined up an official weekend visit with the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders. Barney is a former teammate of freshman Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis.

Harrison Simeon

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are making a play for a bona fide playmaker.

Consensus four-star cornerback recruit Dorian Barney has scheduled an official visit to coach Deion Sanders and Boulder this weekend. In March, the Carrollton, Georgia, native listed Colorado as one of his six finalists.

Barney narrowed down his potential suitors to include the Buffs after previously being committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He decommitted last November and would choose Colorado over the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) enters the field against the Westlake Lions at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-
Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) enters the field against the Westlake Lions at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Rivals, 247Sports and On3 list Barney among the nation's top-20 prospects at both the cornerback position and out of Georgia. He was an interception machine and a MaxPreps All-American during his junior year alongside new Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis for the Carrollton Trojans in 2024. Barney also made stops at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy and Peachtree Ridge High School.

Barney is a two-sport athlete who played basketball at Eagle's Landing in 2022.

Recency bias suggests that Barney's visit may get buried during his ventures to other top-contending schools. He's set to see Penn State the weekend of May 16 and three others throughout May and June, though he has not scheduled a visit to coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels yet. Texas A&M and Penn State have conducted at-home visits with Barney this month.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL

MORE: LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed

MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle

The Yellow Jackets are an in-state wild card for Barney's services. After Carrollton linebacker CJ Gamble committed to Georgia Tech, Barney offered his congratulations and teased teaming up with the three-star.

In Boulder, Barney would join a cornerback room budding with talent but starting to thin out following the departure of Bednarik Award-winning two-way star Travis Hunter. Colton Hood entered the transfer portal last month, while Preston Hodge will play his final year of college ball in 2025.

The Buffs have been active in the secondary this portal cycle, adding six transfers since the end of last season (four in April alone). Former Illinois State Redbirds cornerback Teon Parks joined the fray after a strong 2024 campaign in the Missouri Valley Conference, and versatile Kansas State Wildcats freshman Noah King committed after a strong high school career at both safety and corner.

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter
Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

DJ McKinney will captain Colorado's backline next season as a junior, looking to capitalize on a solid 2024. It will be a crucial year for defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to develop some of the Buffaloes' less proven names, as Hood's departure may force a newcomer to take the spot opposite McKinney.

Barney would fit right into a secondary in need of plug-and-play talent. Listed at 6-1, 175, the ball hawk made the Polynesian Bowl roster and garnered offers from nearly every major program in the country.

Barney's play recognition, ball skills and run defense all pop off the page to help him become one of the premier corner prospects in the country. The Buffs will likely tap into his connection with Lewis, Coach Sanders's cornerback history and the program's bright future.

feed

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he was a writer for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and freelance utility for FOX Sports, working at venues such as Empower Field at Mile High Stadium and Folsom Field. He is finishing his journalism degree at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he has passionately covered football, basketball, and other school programs through its student-run sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. As its Associate Producer, he has traveled to six states to cover events such as the 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl, the 2024 Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament, and the 2025 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship. He also captained the organization’s exponential growth in membership and on social media, where his posts have been featured on ESPN and Bleacher Report. While with SI, he interns at the Boulder Daily Camera, one of Colorado’s most revered newspapers. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football