Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott Addresses 'Unfair' Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Fall, Controversy
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, out of the first and second rounds. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn't think Sanders is in a fair position and believes in the son of former Cowboys star Deion Sanders.
"Like you said it's a machine," Prescott said. "I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's fair in the sense of, how much people are looking for and towards him being drafted. Because as I stated, it doesn't matter when you get in. I know he expected himself to go No. 1 overall and he would be wrong if he didn't expect himself to be there. So every pick after that has hurt, but every pick after that I know is fuel to the fire."
"(I heard a) little bit of that note from Shedeur, (after) talking to him. This is only gonna make him better, this is only gonna push him. It's all about when you get into this business and when you get in,
if you can handle it. I know Shedeur can handle it. He's been through a lot. He's had pressure his whole life, so this will be no different."
Prescott can relate to the spotlight as the starting quarterback of 'America's Team.' Like Sheduer, Prescott is constantly scrutinized and criticized.
Shedeur was highly-regarded as a first round draft pick. His fall surprised many as three quarterbacks have been picked before the former Colorado star. On day two of the draft on Friday, Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough was the third quarterback drafted. The New Orleans Saints drafted Shough with the No. 40 pick with their uncertainty with Derek Carr, instead of Sanders.
In the first round, Miami Dolphins Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) were both drafted.
"(NFL teams) are investing in a big position in this draft, and you've got to respect and understand the business of that," Prescott continued. "For the guys who are dropping, whether it's off the field, whether it's on the field, whether it's – he said, she-said, accuracy talk, or he hadn't competed against people -it really doesn't matter. You've been playing and playing the best you can with the hand you're dealt and the system that you're in and that's all you can ever do. So just look forward to whoever it is and obviously Shedeur and the rest of these guys should make the most of their opportunity when they get it."
MORE: Shedeur, Shilo Sanders Emotional Reaction: Travis Hunter Drafted To Jacksonville Jaguars
MORE: Travis Hunter Trade Winners And Losers? Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns Graded
MORE: WATCH: Travis Hunter Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide Out Of First Round
The Cleveland Browns (No. 33, 36), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 37) and New Orleans Saints (No. 40) all passed on Sanders early in the second round.
On Thursday night after Sanders did not get drafted in the first round, he posted a video from his NFL Draft party at his family's home in Texas. Shedeur opted to not attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible," Shedeur said. "I feel like this didn't happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, and we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
With the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Award for the nation’s top senior quarterback, set the record for the longest consecutive touchdown pass streak in NCAA history (49 games). Sanders was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien, Manning, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards.