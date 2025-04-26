Deion Sanders Amazed At Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Fall Controversy: 'This The Devil'
Colorado Buffaloes coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders displayed an emotional reaction during the 2025 NFL Draft as son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, fell out of the first three rounds. At the family's draft gathering at their home in Texas, Deion was amazed as the New Orleans Saints selected Tyler Shough.
As the New Orleans Saints drafted Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough and passed on Shedeur, Deion sat on the couch looking perplexed and said "wow."
There have been five quarterbacks (Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel) drafted before the former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders, who was rated as the second-best quarterback in the draft.
In the video above, Shedeur is joking and relaxed as he says, "It's funny when he (Deion) is at a loss for words."
"I know what is going on," replied Deion to Shedeur. "I like to have hope... This is the Devil."
On Thursday night, Shedeur's brother, who is also an NFL Draft hopeful, Shilo joked around with Shedeur. Did Shedeur slide out of the first round due to controversy surrounding his father, Deion?
“I don’t even know what they going to do with me... If they making him (Shedeur) wait, Oh buddy,” laughed Shilo.
Shilo also told Shedeur before the Browns' first round selection, “If they don’t take you right now then it’s something going on.”
Later in the third round, the Browns again passed on Shedeur, instead drafting former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Many were surprised that Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry passed on Sanders. During the Pre-Draft process, Cleveland had shown considerable interest in Sanders, interviewing him at the NFL Combine,͏ attending his pro day at͏ ͏Colorado, working him out privately and hosting him for a private dinner.
Berry addressed the decision to draft Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel, after the call.
"You know what? I think it's unfair for me to comment, on behalf of the industry," said Berry about Shedeur's draft fall after the third round of the draft. "All I can say is this. The time that we spent with Shedeur and what he's done throughout his college career is impressive. He's an impressive young man. He's a really good quarterback. Sometimes fit comes into play."
"I'd also say this. There are four more rounds of the draft. And then maybe lastly, it's less about where you get picked and what you do after you get picked. That's really the most important thing. And getting to know him over the course of the spring, he has a ton of resolve. And I think he's going to find himself in a really good spot," Berry continued.
The Sanders brothers are in Texas with their family and father/coach Deion Sanders instead of attending the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The biggest questions heading into day three of the 2025 NFL Draft is - which team will draft Sanders and which round? Will he be drafted?
On Saturday morning, before the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft began, Shedeur posted a message on X.
"Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD," wrote Shedeur.
With the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Award for the nation’s top senior quarterback, set the record for the longest consecutive touchdown pass streak in NCAA history (49 games). Sanders was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien, Manning, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards.