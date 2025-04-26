Nick Saban On Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide: 'I Feel Bad For Shedeur'
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has not been selected through the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the most discussed prospects of this year's draft class has still not found a home after nearly 80 picks in the draft. Legendary college football coach Nick Saban spoke about Sanders' slide into the third round on ABC's broadcast of the draft.
"I feel bad for Shedeur," Saban said. "Because I really do think if you look at Shedeur and you say, 'When he's in the pocket and he throws the ball on time,' he is one of the most accurate passers in this draft. And he could be an exceptionally good quarterback if he did that. He played with not so good offensive line, so therefore he became a scrambler, which was not his forte, and he made some mistakes and took too many sacks. And maybe people hold that against him, but I like the guy as a drop back passenger."
At some points, Sanders was considered one of the top prospects in the draft and a candidate to go No. 3 overall to the New York Giants, and at other times, he was linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the build up to Thursday night.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the most "logical" landing spot for Shedeur is at No. 83 to Pittsburgh. Thamel also mentioned that teams are looking at Sanders as a backup quarterback, questioning the value of a high draft pick, and the Alabama coach agreed.
"If you're gonna pick someone that be a backup and you don't think they're a potential starter for your team in the long run, you're not gonna use a high draft pick. I mean, that's just kind of the way it is, that's philosophical," said Saban.
Before the Cleveland Browns traded No. 2 pick, they also had reported interest in Sanders, hosting him for a top-30 visit as well as a private dinner with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and fellow Colorado star Travis Hunter. Instead of taking Hunter or Sanders, the Browns traded back and selected Michigan's Mason Graham.
The Colorado product is one of the more discussed prospect of this year's NFL Draft class, not only because of his father's celebrity status, but also because of the lack of hierarchy among quarterbacks behind former Miami signal caller Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans' No. 1 overall pick. At times, Sanders was linked to the New Orleans Saints, but the Saints decided to use their top-10 pick on Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.
Sanders' selection makes him the first former Colorado quarterback picked in the NFL Draft since 1997 when Koy Detmer went to the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round.
Before the draft, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared a quote from an anonymous NFL assistant coach that harshly criticized Sanders.
MORE: Deion Sanders Frustrated With Declining Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game Attendance
MORE: Top Transfer Portal Running Back Jaivian Thomas To Visit Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Addresses Viral Social Media Post On Transfer Portal
"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life. He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good," Pelissero reported the assistant coach saying.
A number of people came to Sanders' defense, criticizing this coach for remaining anonymous while making such a statement. Sanders has answered questions about his draft stock and previous criticisms levied against him, and one thing remains consistent. The negativity is nothing new to him, as his success naturally brings it about.
Before the draft started on Thursday, the former Buffalo wrote on social media: "I'm built for whatever today may bring."
Saban spoke highly about Sanders on College GameDay before the draft began.
“I’m a Shedeur fan, because I think he played in a little different style in college because of the players around him — he had to scramble more," Saban said. "But when he can drop, set his feet and throw on time, he’s the most accurate guy from the quarterback position as anyone.”